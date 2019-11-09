Insecurity: Indigenous–named Army Operations Yielding Results

The Nigerian Army has series of operations going on nationwide to tackle different threats to the nation’s security. These threats posed by separatist groups, religious extremists, ethnic militias, bandits and other criminals which deferred efforts of the Nigerian Police to quail.

While the activities of Boko Haram insurgents plagued the Northeast region, herdsmen/farmers classes besieged the North-central region, bandits and others besieged the North-western region of the country with the Southwest under the siege of cult groups and other criminal elements. The military, which are saddled with the responsibility of protecting national integrity and providing support to civil authority launched a series of operations nationwide to tackle these menaces.

These operations have yielded results as relative peace has been restored in most of the affected communities.

Most of these operations launched in each of the trouble zones were code-named by the military and given indigenous names accordingly. A military source who spoke with LEADERSHIP Weekend explained that the operations were given indigenous names for the communities to take absolute responsibility for the operations and not see it as a military thing.

Operation Lafiya Dole

Operation Lafiya Dole, derived from the Hausa language, which means ‘peace must be enforced by all means’, was established to tackle the menace of Boko Haram insurgents in the North-eastern part of the country, and has succeeded in reducing the activities of the sect to the barest minimum.

Operation Lafiya Dole has today been replaced with ‘Operation Zaman Lafiya’, with headquarters in Borno State.

Before the 2015 general elections, the insurgents had taken control of several local governments in the Northeast and extended its threats to Northcentral. Operation Lafiya Dole has, according to reports, substantially degraded the insurgents, giving room for resettlement of refugees.

The operation has both air and navy components with some members of the civilian populace. The operation Lafiya is currently headed by Maj Gen Olusegun Adeniyi.

Harbin Kunama

Following the activities of illegal mining and banditry in the Northwest, the Nigerian Army launched operation Sharan Daji, which has metamorphosed to Harbin Kunama. The success of this operation has led to peace talks between bandits and Zamfara and Katsina governments, which were worst hit by the banditry activities.

In realisation of the fact that not all violence can quail with the gun muzzle, the governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawale, initiated a peace dialogue with the bandits which had yielded results. So far, a large number of the kidnapped victims had been rescued with several bandits surrendering their weapons

Records show that no fewer than 372 kidnapped victims have been rescued in Zamfara while 240 guns were also surrendered by repentant bandits in the state as a result of the peace initiative.

Recall that the peace efforts have continued to yield more fruits with 30 additional captives released by bandits in September after eight months in captivity.

“The Zamfara peace initiative has so far recorded massive success with 372 kidnapped victims rescued, while 240 guns were surrendered by repentant bandits,” said the state’s commissioner of police Usman Nagogo.

Nagogo, chairman of the Peace Dialogue and Reconciliation Meeting, who disclosed the figures, said that the bandits terrorising some states in the country were not only Fulani herdsmen.

“The bandits comprised of people from many tribes. It is not restricted to Fulani as is being assumed,” he said.

He accused the outlawed vigilante groups, popularly known as “Yansakai”, of being responsible for the various security challenges, saying that the attacks on communities were reprisals to extrajudicial killings by the group.

LEADERSHIP findings show that residents have expressed satisfaction with the success so far recorded since the inception of the committee.

In the past, some of the major markets were closed due to insecurity, but today, all our markets are open and Fulani people move freely without any problems.

With this development, one can say that over 90 percent of success has been achieved.

Meanwhile, security officials have urged people to support the peace dialogue committee with prayers and information that would widen its reach and facilitate the success of its mission.

Crocodile Smile IV

The Nigerian Army launched Operation Crocodile Smile in 2016 as an exercise to test the readiness of its amphibious unit to tackle challenges in the Niger Delta region which was then plagued with militancy and kidnap for ransom crimes. It was an exercise aimed at testing the combat readiness of Nigerian Army amphibious units and checking such widespread criminal activities as kidnapping, militancy, oil theft and piracy in the Niger Delta. The exercise kept changing in nature from Crocodile Smile 1 to 1V and now into a full-blown military operation in the oil-rich region.

Operation Crocodile Smile which is under the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt covers areas such as Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers states.

It is worthy of note that Exercise Crocodile Smile IV, on the other hand, covers the Southsouth and parts of Southwestern States of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Lagos, Ogun and Rivers States in 2, 6, 81 and 82 Divisions’ areas of responsibility AOR.

The General Officer Commanding 6 Division Major General Jamil Sarham, in his remarks, said the operation is intended for troops to improve on operational, administrative and logistics proficiencies as well as civil-military cooperation aspects in a military operation.

“The operation will be conducted in both land and waterways to checkmate security challenges in the Niger Delta, including militancy, pipeline vandalism, illegal oil bunkering, cultism, kidnapping, among others,” he said.

He noted that the exercise recorded successes since it was first launched in the Niger Delta in 2016.

“Operation Crocodile Smile has achieved significant successes in the protection of oil and gas infrastructures as well as checkmating crimes since its inception three years ago.

“However, the successes were achieved as a result of the good synergy between the army, navy, air force and other security agencies.

“Also, this year’s exercise will also witness collaboration or joint efforts between the Nigerian Army and its sister security agencies,” he said.

He, therefore, urged the people to carry out the lawful economic and social activity without fear of intimidation and molestation by troops during the operation.

He also called on the people to participate in the various medical outreaches that will form part of the operation imbedded in its civil-military relations strategy.

“We are also appealing to law-abiding citizens to report all forms of criminalities to forestall any negativity on economic activities in the Niger Delta,” he said.

The GOC assured Rivers people that military personnel would not molest law-abiding citizens.

“The Nigerian Army, being a professionally responsive organisation under the leadership of Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff, is out to discharge its constitutional role and will not molest or inconvenience any law-abiding citizen,” he assured.

Exercise Ayem Akpatuma

Exercise Ayem Akpatuma was first established in 2018 to address farmers/herdsmen clashes in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states. The exercise was later converted to a full-blown operation which has led to the return of some displaced persons in the states. Before the establishment of Exercise Ayem Akpatuma, herdsmen killings had displaced over 80,000 indigenes making them refugees in their homeland. Following the successes of exercise Ayem Akpatuma in Benue and its neighbours.

It was later named Ayem Akpatuma 11 which means ‘Cat Race’ and covers the North Central and parts of Northwestern States of Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi and Taraba as well as Kaduna and Niger States under 1 and 3 Divisions Area of Responsibilities (AOR) including Headquarters Command Army Records, Guards Brigade and 707 Special Forces Brigade.

Egwu Eke IV

Exercise Egwu Eke “Python Dance” was conceived to tackle the threats of violent separatists Independent Peoples of Biafra and Movement for the actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra “IPOB and MASOB” in the Southeast part of the country. These agitations by these separatists groups almost tore the country apart only for the intervention of operation Egwu Eke now codenamed Atilogwu Udo.

This changed its status from Egwu Eke 1 to the present day Exercise Egwu Eke IV which has been renamed “Atilogwu Udo” meaning friendly dance.

The exercise is carried out in the Southeastern part of Nigeria comprising Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States in 82 Division area of responsibility (AOR).

Operation Positive Identification

More recently, as part of efforts to eradicate the elements of fleeing Boko Haram insurgents, the Nigerian Army introduced ‘Operation Positive Identification’ in the Northeast which has yielded tremendous results with many of the terrorists surrendering to own troops due to hunger and lack of logistics.

Controversy, however, trails the operation when Nigerian Army said it ongoing Operation “Positive Identification” will be extended across the nation to fish out bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, ethnic militia, cattle rustlers as well as other sundry crimes across the various regions of Nigeria.

Critics

In reaction to the proposed ‘Operation Positive Identification’ a human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, challenged its legality in court.

He had on October 25, 2019 filed a suit against the Nigerian Army, the Chief of Army Staff, and the Attorney-General of the Federation over the exercise at the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court.

In its hearing, the court last Tuesday ordered the suspension of the military exercise codenamed Operation Positive Identification which the Nigerian Army said it would begin this month across the country.

Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, asked the court to declare the operation scheduled for November 1 to December 23 as unconstitutional, illegal, null and void.

At the hearing of the matter on Tuesday, the Nigerian Army and the Chief of Army Staff who were listed as 1st and 2nd respondents in the matter had no legal representation But Falana informed the court that they were duly served and that he had spoken with their counsel on a probable date to commence substantial hearing of the matter.

The Attorney-General was represented by Fiyinfoluwa Sobowale from the Ministry of Justice.

Seeking an adjournment, Sobowale said they would be applying for a suitable date to enable them properly respond to the issues.

Falana, however, insisted on the closest date possible, arguing that the case was time-bound and there would be no point in the case if the parties continued with their actions while the matter is yet to be heard in court.

He stressed that the only way the date suggested by Sobowale would be acceptable is if the ministry agreed to ensure that the status quo is maintained.

Agreeing with Falana, the judge, Rilwan Aikawa, said that due to the nature of the case, a delay would reduce the case to a mere academic exercise.

Delivering his ruling, Aikawa said ‘’in view of the agreement between counsel, I hereby order the 1st and 2nd defendants to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the case.”

He also adjourned the matter to November 18 for the substantive hearing of the matter.

Recall that the Nigerian Army initially began Operation Positive Identification in the North-east last September to check fleeing Boko Haram and ISWAP members in the region.

The military later announced it would extend the exercise nationwide, prompting Falana to approach the court.

Recently, the chief of army staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, while defending the army’s decision before a House of Representatives committee said the exercise would focus on intelligence rather than deployment of troops or mounting roadblocks across the country.

In his suit against the army, Falana argued that the operation violates his right and that of other Nigerian citizens to liberty, “as encapsulated in Section 35 respectively of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as Amended and Article 6 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act, (Cap A10) Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

He also argued that the respondents have no constitutional authority to act in the proposed manner. “Neither the Constitution nor the Armed Forces Act Cap A20 LFN, 2004 has empowered the Nigeria Army to arrest any citizen who is not subject to service law.

“By virtue of Section 215 (3) of the Constitution, the Nigeria Police Force ‘has the exclusive power to maintain law and order and secure public safety and public order in the country’ and not the army.”

He further argued that by section 217(1) of the Constitution, the Nigerian President could only deploy the armed forces for the suppression of insurrection and acting in aid of civil authorities to restore law and order.

“There is no insurrection in every part of the country which the Nigerian Police cannot contain to warrant the deployment of armed troops all over the country from 1 November, 2019 to 23 December, 2019.

“The 1st respondent (the Nigerian Army) under the leadership of the 2nd respondent is not empowered to take over police duties and the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces lacks the power to deploy members of the armed forces in the maintenance of internal security in any part of the country by virtue of Section 217 (a) (b) and (c) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

National Assembly Stance

Following the activities of marauding bandits in the Northwest which had claimed over 11,000 people and made about 44,000 children orphans in Zamfara State.

The National Assembly comprising both upper and lower chambers while passing the 2019 budget, created N10 bn intervention fund called the Presidential Initiative on Zamfara State to cater for the humanitarian disaster in the state.

The move followed the adoption of a motion moved by the senator representing Zamfara Central, Kabiru Marafa, who disclosed this humanitarian disaster.

The senator said his colleagues’ support for the initiative showed that with a unity of purpose and direction, the country could overcome its challenges.

“Unfortunate and dark eight years of banditry from 2011 to date in Zamfara has conservatively led to the killing of over 11,000 male adults, leaving behind an estimated average of 22,000 widows – at two wives per person – and an estimated 44,000 orphans at an average of four children per deceased,” he said.

Marafa said in terms of casualty ratio and displacements, Zamfara remained ahead of other states in the North-East and North-Central that is currently being given prominence by the mainstream media and the Federal Government in terms of recognition and assistance concerning the activities of bandits.

He said the N10bn would help in resettling the Internally Displaced Persons and others affected by activities of the bandits, and urged the Federal Government to set up an ad hoc committee to be known as Presidential Initiatives on Zamfara State with a 10-year lifespan.

He also called on the present National Assembly members from Zamfara State to maintain the tempo by ensuring that PIZAMS gets a sizable allocation in the remaining nine years ahead.

Meanwhile, the Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, pledged to support the Zamfara State government to end banditry.

Gbajabiamila made the pledged during a meeting with some bandits commanders and leaders of the vigilante group, known as Yansakai, during his visit to the state.

He said the dialogue and peace initiative of the Matawalle led-administration which brought together the two warring groups to a round table is a great feat that will lead to everlasting peace in the state.

The speaker was speaking at the Government House, Gusau while on a one-day working visit to Zamfara to ascertain the security problems in the state and met with stakeholders to seek lasting solutions to the ugly menace in the state.

Gbajabiamila said the National Assembly will ensure that the federal government develops the state to end banditry activities in the state.

