Kaduna State House of Assembly Petitioned Over Removal Of Nutrition Intervention

The Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN) and other nutrition development partners have petitioned the Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Alhaji Aminu Abdullahi Shagali over the removal of nutrition intervention budget items in the 2020 state budget.

A joint statement issued by Isah Ibrahim (Save The Children), Hadiza Umar (CS-SUNN), Chinwe Ezeife (UNICEF), and Sarah Didi Kwasu (Alive & Thrive fhi360) respectively decried the move, saying it was not in the best interest of the state.

It observed that Kaduna State had made some progress on food and nutrition intervention particularly in the development of relevant policies, strategies, operational plans and allocation of funds across two levels of government (state and LGAs) to ensure more domestic resources are mobilized to address malnutrition among women and children of the state, pointing out, however, the state is still far behind in terms of nutrition development in the country.

The statement read in part, “We, the nutrition development partners and CS-SUNN working in Kaduna State who have appended our signatures hereunder, wish to bring to your leadership notice our positions with regards to the invitation we received titled Invitation for Legislative Public Hearing on a Bill for a Law to Make Provision for Appropriation of Funds for the Government of Kaduna State for the year 2020.

“While registering our deep appreciation to the Kaduna State House of Assembly under your good leadership for providing opportunity to citizens in making inputs to this important bill, we pray that the legislative arm of government will henceforth consider issue of food and nutrition as a critical development matter that requires legislative timely support through their oversight function in view of the number of children and women that are dying as a result of malnutrition in Kaduna State.”

