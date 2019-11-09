Kebbi State First Lady Takes Cancer Awareness Campaign To African Stage

The Kebbi State First Lady and founder of the Medicaid Cancer Foundation, Zainab Bagudu has decried the dearth of female folks in cancer research and policy formulation in Africa.

Speaking during the recently concluded African Organisation for Research &Training in Cancer, AORTIC, conference which took place in Maputo, Mozambique, Mrs Bagudu disclosed that African women are the lead carers of cancer patience and its advocacy.

According to her, women played a vital role in reducing the impact of cancer on individuals and societies across the globe.

The Kebbi first-lady, who spoke on the theme: ‘Advancing Global Oncology by African Women’, stated that African women in oncology have come a long way but have far to travel.

She, therefore, called for more support for women in oncology through mentorship, sponsorship, research roles and enrollment in clinical trials.

Mrs Bagudu, who is also a board member of the Union for International Cancer Control, UICC, said: “Undoubtedly, African women take the lead as carers of cancer patients and advocacy for the cause.

“Despite this, there is a dearth of females in research, policy and clinical practice on the continent.”

“Women have undeniably played a vital role in reducing the devastating impact cancer has on individuals and societies across the globe.

“Bodies like AORTIC provide good networking platforms and can collaborate to do more,” Mrs Bagudu said.

It was reliably gathered that the 2019 AORTIC conference which took place from November 4 to 8 was attended by the First Lady of Mozambique, Isaura Nyusi; President of the Union for International Cancer Control, UICC, Dina Mired; former Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Isaac Adewale and many cancer specialists from across the African continent and beyond.

It could be recalled that Mrs Bagudu’s outing at this conference came a few days after having staged the biggest cancer awareness walk in Abuja, the country’s capital, which attracted policy-makers, right activists, cancer survivors, Nollywood and Kannywood celebrities, comedians, and some ex-Super Eagles stars, among others.

The symbolic walk, tagged: ‘Walk Away Cancer’, was marked in commemoration with the international Cancer day which comes up in October 26 of every year.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja on the eve of the symbolic walk, the Mrs Bagudu said the awareness became necessary so as to bring to a minimum level the rate of cancer patients in the country.

Mrs Bagudu disclosed that her cancer foundation had assisted more than two hundred thousand people across the country.

She, however, appealed to the government to build Cancer centers in different locations across the country.

