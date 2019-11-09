Kebbi, World Bank Partner On Girl-child Education

The government of Kebbi State is set to partner World Bank in its 10 million Adolescent Girls Child Project to improve girl-child education, improve infrastructure and overcrowding in schools in the state.

This was made known by the state governor, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu while receiving officials of World Bank (WB) officials on the project at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi.

He explained that his administration will address the issue of waste management in schools as was observed by the officials, iterating his commitment towards, providing conducive learning atmosphere in schools while commending the bank for choosing the state among the proposed state for the 10 million Adolescent Girl Education Project in the country.

The governor stressed the need for all stakeholders in the education sector to intensify their efforts to achieve the desired objectives of the project.

Earlier, the leader delegation and program coordinator of the project, Mr Mansir Nasir said they were in the state to gather data and information on the girl-child education, adding the 10 million Adolescent Girl Education Project in Nigeria was conceptualized by the World Bank for the benefit of adolescent girls to finish formal secondary schools as well as find out challenges facing girls in the education sector and seek for lasting solutions to address them.

