Mamman Daura At 80: A Tribute

Publisher of LEADERSHIP, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah, called me on Wednesday afternoon, to inform me that Malam Mamman Daura, former Editor and Managing Director of New Nigerian Newspapers would turn 80 on Saturday, November 9th, 2019. The reason for calling was to ask if I could write a tribute to this gentleman who employed me in 1973 when he was Editor of New Nigerian. To be candid, I told my friend Sam that the deadline was rather tight but that I would do my best to turn in a script in good time.

I had the privilege of working with Malam Mamman, as we all called him. Or, to put it more accurately, I was under his tutelage in the best meaning of the word. Though I did not have the close personal relationship with him as I had with his immediate successors, Malam Turi Muhammadu and Malam Aminu Abdullahi, both of blessed memory, I learnt a lot from him.

Only about two months ago, I was reminiscing to Malam Ahmed Joda, retired Federal Permanent Secretary and highly respected technocrat about his influence on me. I told the eminent elder that I had never met anyone with a better command of the written English language than my first Editor. Some could equal him but never outshine him in syntax or the lexicon. His latinisms and bon mots were timely. He was a surgical wordsmith with literary nous. His was a masterclass in elevated prose. Malam Ahmed Joda was not surprised by my observation, because he chaired the panel that employed Daura.

His legendary attributes of calmness, studied silence and taciturnity were there. So was his prodigious intellect. And with his two degrees from the famed Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland; his understanding of various issues, both arcane and quotidien was exceptional. A man of great personal discipline; his abstemiousness and self-control made one wonder what could crack him. But, read his editorial commentary or his contributions to CANDIDO: The Man Behind the Mask; a column which used to appear on Wednesdays, and you will know that though he was reserved, his pen was not. He had pithy expressions like “Objectivity, Objectivity, where are you now?” and “there was no room to swing a cat”.

Since my Editor was not given to being verbose, how did he bring his influence to bear on younger elements like me? His written commendations were highly sought and cherished. On an occasion, I had written a piece, a story of an interview with the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo at Kaduna airport on the controversial 1973 census. After my boss had read it, he remarked at the bottom of the script – SPLENDID. That made my day.

Daura typifies the saying “Brevity is the soul of wit”. Or, to borrow Jane Austen, he was laconic. Give him a copy and he would cut the fat out and drain the dross. On another occasion, I left my home in Kaduna and stopped somewhere to follow a lead about a gruesome homicide. I followed the criminal investigating team from the scene of the incident as the body was taken to the mortuary. I wrote about all sides of the story, covered every ground and went to the office to submit it. So, this excited reporter wrote about a “sliced throat”. Trust him to spot the gaffe. He called me in to his office and gently corrected me, it should be “slit throat”. He then commended me and asked what my plan was for the future. I replied that I intended to enter university and return to the newspaper. Much later, I was shown a copy of his comments in my file where he had said some complimentary things about me and added “he is a good chap……. We want to attract him here after his degree.”

I always remember him for giving me the opportunity of working for a great newspaper which has sadly fallen on hard times. With Malam Mamman, you do not go to engage in small talk. As a habit, his social interactions were rather limited. He never hugs the headlines and hardly ever gives an interview. A lover of cricket, he is up to date on cricket scores, batsmen and spin bowlers. With me he has always been polite and friendly. As he becomes an octogenarian, I wish him many more years in rude health.

Many happy returns, Malam Mamman.

– Baiye, a business executive, is based in Lagos.

