Marlian Movement And Their Crazy Lifestyle

ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM looks at what’s making people all over the world queuing to be a Marlian

Since his arrest for seeking support for advance fee fraud, internet-related, also known as Yahoo Boys, Nigerian rapper Azeez Fashola who is popularly known as Naira Marley has become a phenomenon not just in Nigeria, but around the world.

He also became a social media darling since his arrest, albeit a controversial one.

Marlian, which life lesson can be matched with a person making the best out of occasions to gain clarity about personal situation, whilst the life challenge touches on moving on from situations that make them feel uncomfortable to a better one has never looked back since his arrest in March 2019 to answer the question related to his comments.

As controversial as he is, Naira Marley has continued to not just impress his fans with the kind of songs he churns out, he also has some good sides that lots of people don’t know.

His Songs

He had just released a song which posed the rhetorical question: ‘Am I a Yahoo boy?’ when the EFCC arrested him, that song and his subsequent arrest was the beginning of greatness to come for the artiste and the increase in his popularity around the world. He became a discussion and they also wanted to know who he was, hence, increase in fame.

Granted bail two weeks later, Marley told the story of life behind bars in a single called ‘Soapy’ which became not just a club anthem, but a world song. His added fame and detention got him releasing ‘Pxta’, ‘Mafo’ and ‘Bad ‘Influence,’ while showing off his marijuana wraps and puffing the smoke in everyone’s face.

His Top Fans

After his career breakthrough this year, the tag name given to his Fanbase “Marlians” became a household name and even their motto “No Mannaz” is one of the most used words. Marlians are alleged to be fraudsters , Yahoo boys, drug addicts and others who have negative means of getting rich , but have the influence to determine the outcome of most events. His fans ranges from millionaires (good and bad ones) to educated and uneducated to the influential and non-influential.

The non influential ones are the noise makers who disturb people on social media, attacking anyone who vilifies Naira or even try to call him to order whenever he post something.

The influential ones are the showstoppers, the big spenders who lavishly throw cash during any of his shows , just to show how influential they are. Like his appearance on Wizkid’s Start Fest in London was the most epic and most electric , prompting huge respect from Wizzy.

Also, last weekend’s gig in Abuja witnessed the Malian Nation popping champagnes and recklessly dancing soapy with their babes. He’s gaining one of the biggest and most influential fanbase.

Recall that Naira Marley posted on tweeter that “Admit it, life would be boring without me…Having a big booty is better than having a Masters degree.”

The post didn’t go down well with lots of people and received a lashback from some ladies who claimed to have big butts. Following the reaction, the soapy crooner who has been tagged a bad influence to society on several levels came out to advise his fans on the use of drug and drug abuse. Taking to his Twitter, the singer sent a note of advice to warn his fans not to do drugs.

He then went further to say they can do so only if it’s prescribed. “Marlians Don’t Do Drugs Unless It Is Prescribed.”

The Good Side Of Naira Marley

Naira Marley is not totally a bad influence the media has painted him over time, he has a good side too.

Probably with the hefty media perspective about him being a menace he dropped a song titled “Bad Influence.”

Even with his enormous and very strong fan base called the “Marlians” which includes high dignitaries being a member too, Naira Marley still took out time to meet and greet with his fans impromptu in an eatery. What some celebrities with a very tiny fan base won’t do. He also made some of his fans millionaires which cash gift for them to start up a trade.

Aside that, it seems billionaire daughter and Disc Jockey; DJ Cuppy is now a marlian, as she made this known at Zlatan’s recently held successful “Zanku To The World (ZTTW)” concert in Abuja.

The “Gelato” singer and Naira Marley met backstage, hugged as they expressed admiration for each other.

It was in that meeting DJ Cuppy who obviously was looking shy, expressed to Naira Marley that she is a Marlian.

The Starboy boss recently formed a tight relationship with him after his Starboy Fest.

