Minister Threatens To Revoke Undeveloped Abuja Resettlement Plots

Minister of state for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has threatened to revoke all undeveloped resettlement sites to pave way for speedy development in various sites across the territory.

Aliyu, who gave the threat at Shere Galuwyi Resettlement site, in Bwari area council, while on tour of facilities, also called on allottees to commence development at the various sites.

The minister also directed the Satellite Towns Development Department, (STDD), to evolve measures that would fast track completion of Mpape, Shere-Galuwyi road project.

She affirmed that the Mpape, Shere and Galuwyi road was one of the major satellite roads, if completed would boost the economic life of Bwari residents and FCT as a whole, while regretting that the project that had started in 2006, has not reached appreciable stage.

According to her, the marching order on the 19 kilometer road was in line with president Muhammadu Buhari led administration’s determination to deliver dividends of democracy to the people including residents of the Territory.

However, the minister assured that the FCT Administration will not jettisoned the Resettlement Scheme, despite seemingly challenges being faced, stressing that the vision of President Muhammadu Bahari’s administration is to embark on completion of all abandoned and ongoing projects.

Speaking further on the Galuwyi resettlement site, the minister called on Directors of Resettlement Department and Satellite Towns Development Department, to synergize and come up with processes that would provide the enabling environment for the people to move in.

“All the people that have allocations in Galuwyi should hesten up work on them, by doing so more developmental projects will come. But if they are having some challenges they should channel them to us”.

“Economic life of these people that will stay in this place must be taken into consideration. So, the entire secretariat should do the needful for us to have head way here. Nobody will be happy to pack in here without the basic social amenities on ground” she said.

