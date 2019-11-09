NCC Restates Commitment To Consumers’ Rights Protection

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has restated its commitment to the protection of consumers’ rights, saying it will not compromise its commitment to ensure telecom consumers rights are upheld at all times.

The newly sworn in executive commissioner stakeholder management, NCC, Barr. Adeleke Adewolu, during the presentation of the final report on the review of complaint’s categories and service level agreements for the complaint’s resolution meeting in Abuja.

He averred the consumer is pivotal to the success and sustainability of the industry, saying the only way this can be practically demonstrated is to put customer satisfaction at the very heart of service delivery by all licensees of the commission, adding that whilst it is a known fact that service failures can arise despite best efforts and intentions, the commission will not compromise it’s commitment to always ensure that consumer’s rights are upheld at all times.

The commissioner pointed out that one of the ways these objectives can be achieved is to have a set of comprehensive lists of complaints categories, clear fault resolution times and mandatory compensation regimes which would binding on service provider.

“With the development of these SLAs, it is our expectation that the service providers and all other concerned stakeholders in the industry value chain will immediately enhance their processes to ensure that consumer’s complaints and service issues are treated with the all seriousness,” he said.

In the same vain, the executive vice chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, said the unveiling of the final report of the reviewed complaints categories and service level agreements is designed for prompt and effective complaint resolution and redress in line with the evolving trends and realities of the industry.

“The protection Information, education and empowerment of consumers is one of the central elements of the 8 Point Agenda or vision strategy my leadership adopted to guide our regulatory activities while others include the protection of competition and inclusive growth; ensuring regulatory excellence and operational efficiency; the optimization of the usage and benefits of spectrum; as well as the promotion of ICT Innovation and Investment opportunities,” he added.

Earlier, NCC’s director of consumer affairs bureau department, Mrs Felicia Onwuegbechulam, said the commission is saddled with the responsibility of managing consumer complaints by providing access to dissatisfied telecom consumers across the country, adding that NCC consumer portal is an alternative online channel for lodging complaints, for making enquiries and a veritable platform for information dissemination which is available 24 hours and can be accessed.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

