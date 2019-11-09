NCC To Access $70bn AFCFTA Investment Chances In Nigeria

The Nigerian Communications Commission, (NCC), yesterday in Kano, indicated its preparedness to explore the possibility of accessing the $70 billion package of the Nigerian Communications Sector Market, so as to improve the competitiveness, which abounds in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA), initiative.

In his speech, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, said the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) programme is in conformity, with an initiative of the African Union (AU) of creating a single Continental market for goods and services.

The DG who was represented at a two-day Stakeholders Sensitization workshop, by the Director, Policy Competition and Economic Analysis, Alhaji Mohammed Baba Jika, said as a government institutional its framework is to drive Nigeria’s trade policy initiative that will facilitate free movement of investment and people across the entire African Continent.

The workshop, with the theme: “Improving Nigerian Communications Industry Competitiveness For the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) initiative, was organized by the NCC, in collaboration, with the Nigerian office for Trade Negotiation (NOTN).

Alhaji Jika said workshop was convened to draw the attention of Industry stakeholders to the need to optimally appreciate the business implications of the AFCFTA), so as to evolve a roadmap for the future trajectory of the industry in the context of the Continental free Trade Area.

“The Federal Government’s aspirations to advance Nigerians economic development through continuous encouragement of pro-trade, pro-business, pro-investment and pro-export measures are in synergy, with the mandate of the NCC to stimulate investment and economic activity by protecting the interest of the Government, investors and consumers within the Nigerian Communications Ecosystem,” he said.

He further explained that AFCFTA agreement is with 22-member states, adding that the hitherto business algorithm in Africa, is going to change, as it would become difficult for any country to be regarded as the largest market in Africa, since the African continent is now going to be seen as one single international trade block.

In his address, the Chairman of NCC Board, Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye, said, with good planning and implementation, Nigeria and the African Continent would be better off, with the continental free trade Area arrangement, which is the reason why President Muhammadu Buhari signed the AFCFTA Agreement on 7th July 2019.

Durojaiye, said:’’ We shall continue to strive to improve the performance of our rapidly-evolving industry , by encouraging more investment in the industry, engaging stakeholders on issues of common interest, and charting viable courses for the growth and development in the country.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

