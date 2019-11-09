Nigerian Beroro Efekoro Wins Election As County Legislator In New York

A 28-year-old Nigerian, Beroro Efekoro, has been voted in as a legislator in Albany, US after losing in the first contest in 2017.

Efekoro won the election after defeating his opponent Bullock, with a wide margin of 289 votes against 99 votes and got elected an Albany county legislator in New York.

The 28-year-old Efekoro had previously run for a seat in the city’s Common Council in 2017 but lost but in 2019, he decided to go for a higher elective post which he eventually won. Albany County-New York will have a new lawmaker come 2020 and he is a Nigerian born and raised.

With his election, Efekoro will become the youngest member of the 39-member House of the Albany County Legislature come January 2020. Efekoro beats his opponent, Bullock, with a wide margin to get a landslide victory. While the Nigerian-American had 256 votes, his opponent had 99 votes only.

Efekoro is expected to be officially sworn-in as a lawmaker on January 1, 2020. Nigeria-born and raised Efekoro works as an assistant branch manager at Trustco Bank, New York. Efekoro lived in Lagos and Delta state as a child. He only moved to the United States of America in the summer of 2008.

