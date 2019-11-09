BUSINESS
Nigerians To Enjoy Adequate Petrol Supply At Christmas – NNPC
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has given the assurance that there will not be petroleum products supply gap this Christmas celebration as usually experienced in the country especially during festive periods.
Already, high level stakeholder cooperation has commenced between the Corporation and its partners to eliminate any bottleneck that may cause a hitch in already laid down plan to ensure effective and sustain supply and distribution of products across the country.
This promise was made by the group managing director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, during separate visits to tank farms at the Ijegun-Egba corridor as well as the Lagos state government House in Ikeja, Lagos.
The visit was intended to further improve on partnerships with the Lagos State Government, depot owners and petroleum tanker drivers to address infrastructural challenges that have perennially hampered products evacuation from the area.
The GMD, said as an enabler organisation to the Nigerian economy which also guarantees national energy security, the NNPC would continue to partner with stakeholders such as the Lagos Government, to sustain the current seamless supply and distribution of products nationwide, going into the Yuletide period.
“As a responsible corporate citizen, NNPC and its partners in the downstream have made adequate preparations and our plan is robust and we foresee a very hitch-free Christmas full of products, well into the new year’’, Kyari assured.
While addressing tank farms operators at the Ijegun-Egba area, Kyari lauded their initiative to pull resources together to fix the Ijegun Road leading to the tank farms to ease movement of trucks in the area.
Mallam Kyari said although it was a palliative arrangement, the NNPC and its stakeholders would put heads together to provide a permanent solution to the problems.
