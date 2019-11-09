NEWS
NLC President, Group Canvass Separation Of Youth, Sports Ministry
President of Nigerian Labour Union Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba and the Leader of Nehemiah Resource Centre, Rev Obii Pax-Harry have advocated for policies targeted at developing Nigerian youth.
Hence, they advocated for the establishment of a separate Ministry for youth against the current setting of Ministry of Youth and Sport.
The duo made this call in Abuja at the launch of a book titled Youthocracy: Leadership for development.
Wabba who spoke on the topic, Galvanising the Youth for Nigeria’s Sustainable Development (with specific references to wages, conducive work environment and job opportunities for the youth) noted that the youth are critical not only to the unions, which he represent, but to national development, and by extension, international development.
He posited that “The youth constitute the fighting force, the teeming army and indeed the most productive segment of any nation’s population. It is thus not only an asset to have a youth-based population, it is of strategic advantage in terms of systems development, inventions, doctrines and innovations.
“Not all countries are as lucky as Nigeria as some are at the risk of extinction given their present population growth rate and general demographics.”
MOST READ
NPHCDA Establishes Emergency Centres In Katsina, Gombe States
el-Rufai Reveals How Dr Balarabe Became His Running Mate
Revocation Of Contract: WestAfricaENERG Denies Any Breach
Bayelsa Election: PDP Agents Luring Voters With Cash Inducements. Nabena Alleges
PMB Hails Pastor Bakare @65
PMB Congratulates Kaigama On Appointment As Catholic Archbishop Of Abuja
NCC Reassures Subscribers Of Value For Investment
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS21 hours ago
DSS Busts Cartel Of Child Abductors In Kebbi
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
APC: Conditions For Zoning No Longer Exist – Dahuwa.
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
Kogi Gov’ship: It’s Time For PDP, Wada To Accept Defeat – APC
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Bagudu Commends Dangote For Establishment Of Rice Mill Factory In Kebbi
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Sowore: PSC Warns Against Politicisation Of DSS
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Nigerian Navy Promotes 140 Senior Officers
-
BUSINESS10 hours ago
Otedola Doles Out N5bn For North East Intervention
-
CRIME20 hours ago
Man, 35 Nabbed For Defiling 5- year Old Girl