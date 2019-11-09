NLC President, Group Canvass Separation Of Youth, Sports Ministry

President of Nigerian Labour Union Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba and the Leader of Nehemiah Resource Centre, Rev Obii Pax-Harry have advocated for policies targeted at developing Nigerian youth.

Hence, they advocated for the establishment of a separate Ministry for youth against the current setting of Ministry of Youth and Sport.

The duo made this call in Abuja at the launch of a book titled Youthocracy: Leadership for development.

Wabba who spoke on the topic, Galvanising the Youth for Nigeria’s Sustainable Development (with specific references to wages, conducive work environment and job opportunities for the youth) noted that the youth are critical not only to the unions, which he represent, but to national development, and by extension, international development.

He posited that “The youth constitute the fighting force, the teeming army and indeed the most productive segment of any nation’s population. It is thus not only an asset to have a youth-based population, it is of strategic advantage in terms of systems development, inventions, doctrines and innovations.

“Not all countries are as lucky as Nigeria as some are at the risk of extinction given their present population growth rate and general demographics.”

