BUSINESS
NLNG Trains 89 Youths In Empowerment Scheme
Eighty-nine youths, selected from the 110 host and pipeline communities of Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG), have graduated from the company’s skill acquisition and capacity building programme, Youth Empowerment Scheme (YES), un Port Harcourt.
The scheme is one of NLNG’s numerous initiatives designed to make youths in its host and pipeline communities self-reliant as well as economically and socially responsible through guided technical and managerial development training.
In her welcome address at the event, NLNG’s General Manager for External Relations and Sustainable Development, Eyono Fatayi-Williams, remarked that the Company’s host communities in Rivers State have benefitted from the scheme through vocational modules in hair-dressing and cosmetology, catering and events management, fashion and design, photography and video production, welding and fabrication, wood work and furniture making and most recently, farming techniques.
She added that it was NLNG’s way of giving back to its host and pipeline communities that have supported the company in achieving great feats in its 30 years of incorporation and 20 years of production from its Bonny Plant.
The scheme programme includes mentoring of trainees by five of its training providers – Plantgeria Nigeria Limited (Automotive), Topearl Catering and Hospitality Management (Catering), JB Multimedia Limited (Video Production and Photography), Lincoln Continental Limited (Advanced Welding) and Farmers’ Business School (Farm Management).
On this she said: “The agreement between us and these training companies set the stage and opened new vistas for our aspiring youths.
Since then, most of them have graduated with National certifications- NABTEB and Trade Test 11 respectively. Today, we are here to celebrate the graduation of 17 youths in welding, 24 in Catering and Hotel Management, another 17 in Automotive Training, 16 in Farm Management and 15 in Video and Photography.
“It is heart-warming to state that these trainees graduated with excellent grades.
To help them get started immediately, we have provided them with a starter pack and mentorship from their trainers for three months period post set-up. This is to support them in overcoming any teething problems as they start and also to help them get grounded to succeed in business,” she added.
