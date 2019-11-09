Obaseki Tasks Newly Promoted Police Officers To Support IGP’s Reforms

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has tasked the 17 newly promoted officers of the Nigeria Police Force attached to the Edo State Government House, to support reforms by the Inspector General of Police to reposition the Force in addressing the security challenges in the country.

He said this while decorating the newly promoted police officers attached to the Government House in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The governor urged the officers to see their promotion as a call to higher responsibilities, noting, “This is the highest number of officers to be promoted in recent history of officers attached to the Edo State Government House. I want to admonish the promoted officers to see this promotion as an acknowledgement of their performances and as a call for higher responsibilities and duties. You have done well and the Police has recognised your performance and we demand more from you.

“You are aware of the security challenges we face in Nigeria as officers of the law. We believe that from your performance, the future is bright. I know you will not let the Force down.”

Obaseki tasked the officers to support the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, in his reforms, adding, “For a very long time in the history of the Nigeria Police Force, we have not had such comprehensive and detailed reforms. I admonish you to work with the management of the Force to secure our country and Edo State.”

Addressing journalists after the decoration, one of the newly decorated officers, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mukaila Ali, said the promotion is a call to duty, promising that all promoted officers will put in their best in the discharge of their duties.

