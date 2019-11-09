PDP To Senate: Don’t Pass VAT Increase Bill Rejected By Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday urged the Senate to assert its independence and refuse to allow the President Muhammadu Buhari-led executive to railroad it into passing the anti-people Value Added Tax (VAT) increase bill, which has been rejected by Nigerians.

The party in a statement by its national spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, expressed concerns that the bill has been hurriedly passed through second reading in the Senate even when the details were not made available to lawmakers.

The PDP noted that the failure to avail the details of the bill to the lawmakers confirms its toxicity to the polity.

The party invited the Senate leadership to bear in mind that Nigerians have rejected the bill, which is designed by the Buhari Presidency to increase VAT from 5% percent to excruciating 7.5% not minding its attendant adverse economic effect on Nigerians.

“Such planned increase in VAT is insensitive, suppressive and if anything, will further impoverish Nigerians and worsen the prevailing agonizing economic situation in the country.

“The National Assembly, as the true representatives of the people at the federal level, should therefore protect Nigerians by ensuring that such an anti-people policy does not receive a final legislative stamp.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

