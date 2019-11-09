NEWS
PMB Mourns Falomo, MKO Abiola’s Doctor
President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to family of Dr Ore Falomo, who served humanity for many years, working for citizens, eminent Nigerians and medical institutions.
The President in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina commiserated with friends and professional associates of the former Chief Medical Director of Maryland Specialist Hospital, whose dedication to duty and welfare of his patients brought him to recognition, especially as personal physician to politician and business magnate, Chief MKO Abiola.
President Buhari believed the kindness and humane services of the late chief medical director will be sorely missed, praying that God will grant him eternal rest and comfort his family.
