Preventing Another Ebola Outbreak

Recently, the House of Representatives raised the alarm over a possible outbreak of the deadly Ebola disease in the country. The lawmakers warned that if preventive measures were not promptly taken, any future outbreak of Ebola in Nigeria would have very devastating effects on the populace.

This warning is timely and one of the most proactive actions taken so far by the current National Assembly. And if the death toll recorded from the outbreak of the disease in some neighbouring countries in the West African sub region is anything to by, then the alarm should naturally send jitters down the spine of the citizenry and the government authorities. To be forewarned, they say, is to be forearmed.

This Newspaper recalls that the Ebola epidemic was introduced into Nigeria on July 20, 2014 when an infected Liberian man flew into the country via Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos. The man, who died in hospital five days later, set off a chain of transmission that infected a total of 19 people, of whom seven died. We also recall the heroic acts of patriotism of Dr Stella Ameyo Adadevoh and her medical team who died fighting the Ebola virus. But for the heroic and selfless service offered by Dr Adadevoh, the virus would have spread faster across the country and more lives would have been exposed to danger. Also, we cannot forget in a hurry, the quick response of the federal and Lagos State government that saved Nigeria from an unmitigated disaster that may have happened. This involved being able to trace everyone who had any semblance of contact with the Liberian in that flight and even those on ground at the airport.

Instructively, Ebola virus disease (EVD) also known as Ebola hemorrhagic fever (EHF) is a severe disease of humans and other primates caused by an RNA virus of the family Filoviridae and genus Ebola virus. The disease has a high fatality rate killing between 25 per cent and 90 per cent of those infected. Research conducted in 2005 suggested fruit bats to be the likely reservoir due to their ability to spread the virus without being affected by it.

The largest outbreak to date took place in West Africa between March 2014 to June 2016, affecting primarily Guinea, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Senegal, and Nigeria. A total of 11,296 cases were recorded including suspected and probable cases. The death toll resulting from these outbreaks, especially in Liberia and Sierra Leone, was alarming.

Sadly, the 2014–2016 outbreak in West Africa was the largest and most complex Ebola outbreak since the virus was first discovered in 1976. However, the resurgence of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo where 50 people were diagnosed between September 25 and October 15, this year has heightened fears over the spread of the disease to other countries. According to a World Health Organisation (WHO) report, since the outbreak in August 2018, in DR Congo, almost 3,250 people have been infected and more than 2,150 have died.

Accordingly, this Newspaper shares the fears of the lawmakers that another Ebola outbreak in the country will have dire consequences. In our opinion, every effort should be made to prevent the re-emergence of this deadly disease into the country.

At a time like this when the country is plagued with security challenges ranging from insurgency, kidnapping to banditry, we can ill- afford an outbreak of any epidemic even of a lesser devastating effect than Ebola.

We, therefore, charge the Federal Ministry of Health to deploy necessary materials and personnel in the country’s airports, seaports, and land borders for the screening of passengers and other travellers. This vigilance should be sustained for the time frame that is required in order to ensure that the dreaded virus is kept at bay from the Nigerian shores. It is important to stress the severity of this disease in the places it has reared its ugly head. It is a disease that is preventable if the right attitude is developed and inculcated in the people whose duty it is to take measures to shield themselves from getting infected.

We also recommend that the authorities should embark on aggressive public enlightenment campaign to get the citizens mobilized for necessary precautions and actions in the event that the dreaded virus finds its way into the country, against all odds, just like it did the last time. It is pertinent to stress that prevention is not better but also cheaper and more effective than any curative measures that can possibly be put in place.

