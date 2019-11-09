Strange Acts In Pregnant Women

Rapid changes in hormones associated with pregnancy have been identified to be responsible for cravings of strange foods in pregnant women, with strange attitudes also believed to be as a result of changes in their body system. CECILIA OGEZI examines reasons behind the phenomenon.

A pregnant woman, Uche Princess, who is in her second trimester, living in Lokogoma, Abuja, explained that she could only eat little in the first trimester, revealing that she often felt dizzy and had feverish conditions through that time, but noted it changed in the fourth month as she started eating a lot between the interval of two to three hours a day.

Uche, who is in her early thirties, also disclosed that the last time she was pregnant, the few weeks leading to the third trimester was less troubling for her.

“After the dizziness, sickness and weakness in the first two months, it progresses to increased appetite for food and cravings. Even late in the night, I wake up for a snack or a meal,” she said.

A craving is defined as an intense desire to consume a particular food or food type that is difficult to resist. There is evidence that people tend to crave particular classes of foods, especially sweets and high fatty foods. The important thing to determine is if your craving is physiological or psychological. If you are physically hungry, foods that are high in fiber and/or protein would be ideal to fill you up. When it is psychological, we tend to crave high-carbohydrate foods for the mood-enhancing effect that they produce, due to their impact on the serotonin levels in our brains.

As strange as it may seem, it is common during pregnancy to crave odd combinations of food or things that might never cross the mind of a woman before or after pregnancy.

These experiences are common in many homes, where 50 to 90 percent of women have some type of specific food craving during pregnancy. Most doctors don’t know exactly why pregnant women get the urge for specific tastes, textures, or flavor combinations.

For many people, understanding what causes, or better yet, what prevents their food cravings would be a dream come true. It seems as if anything and everything can trigger a craving, and the food is everywhere to feed into it once the craving hits. Research is continually being done in this area and has had success in determining some causes and treatment options for cravings.

Sarah Danjuma, a woman living in Damagaza village, Abuja, recounts her experience carrying her baby: “I remember particularly how I would wake up at odd hours of the night hungry and craving for one snack or the other. Eventually, I started stuffing my fridge before going to bed so that there would be something to eat each time I wake up,” she said.

Danjuma, who revealed how she goes about asking for food around her neighbourhood due to her strong sense of smell, added that it was something she will naturally not do if she wasn’t pregnant .

She continued:” If I perceived any food I like, I trace the house and beg to be given to eat to satisfy my craving; although most people were understanding, but a few were not as much.”

One of the strange things amongst pregnant women is that they increase sexual activity due to increased libido, especially in the first three months, which could lead to some strange attitude in some of them .

Pamela Okoh, a resident of Stella Obasanjo Estate in Apo, Abuja, revealed how she had a crush on a neighbour when she was pregnant with her girl.

It all went away after she was delivered of her baby. “Aside my experiences in the first trimester, when I experienced hunger, I could only eat little, luckily for me, that changed after a while. I also had a crush on my neighbour and I always liked to see him pass. I never told anyone about it, and it even fizzled out after I had my baby,” she said.

Comfort food cravings during pregnancy are nothing to worry about. (Contrast that with a condition called pica, which can also arise in pregnant women. It is a craving for something you really should not be eating, such as paper or dirt.)

There can be times when we crave specific foods that we are deficient in. A recent study showed that when people were placed into one of two groups (carbohydrate-restricted or protein-restricted), they ended up craving foods from the group that was being restricted. Theoretically, this would be the only situation when an amino acid deficiency could lead to cravings. Amino acids are actually the building blocks for proteins. So, having their protein intake restricted meant that these persons also had restricted amino acids. The important thing to note is that when their protein was restricted, they only craved what they were relatively deficient in. This means that the customary sweets and high-fat food cravings would not be the result of an amino acid deficiency.

Other strange attitude are as a result of heightened sense of smell, many men lament the complains of their pregnant wives of odour of their socks, even after washing them, and how they avoid eating garlic during this period. Despite regular baths, some pregnant women complain of their men having body odour they can not stand. Most men express frustration, but these behavioural traits is a communication of the changes in the woman’s body during pregnancy.

Doctors say that few cravings continue after delivery, so most pregnant women will not keep eating the same strange things forever, as a lot of women have one craving for a day or two, another craving for a different day or two, and so on.

Rapidly changing hormones have been said to be responsible. Cravings might also happen because of the extra work the body does to quickly produce a lot more blood, or it might be as simple as the comfort certain foods bring as a pregnant woman’s body changes.

For most women, cravings start in the first trimester, peaking during the second trimester, and declining in the third.

According to Dr E.A. Emeka of Fedelity Hospital in Apo, Abuja, changes is purely hormonal adding that tracing the strange cravings is broad and linked with many things as it is a broad topic.

“In speaking about changes in women during pregnancy, you have to realise it is very broad a topic, it has to do with the hormones called the Human Chorionic Gonadotropm (HCG). Once a woman is pregnant, it starts increasing, it is the hormone implicated in pregnancy. Even when testing for pregnancy, it is this hormone that we look for, and once it is detected, a woman is confirmed pregnant.

This hormone is responsible for everything that happens during pregnancy, women react to it differently, pregnancy depresses the immune system, which is the reason for fevers, bacteria infection – as it can easily be picked from the environment during the period – reason why it is important for ante natal care and routine drugs.

Women react differently: some do not eat, especially the first trimester, some women notice bloating, feeling sick not knowing what it is, some sleep all the time eat and some experience increased libido and want to engage in sexual activity all the time, vomiting for some because of increased sense of smell, there is emotional liability, they are happy now and unhappy the next minute. Its individualised,” he said.

He, however, noted that most times women get used to it after the first trimester, adding that another difficult stage is the last trimester as sometimes the pressure of pregnancy causes other aches around the body.

In her opinion, a midwife simply called Chinyere resident in Lokogoma, “Pregnant women tend to act differently when they carry male children as to when the carry female children. So, sometimes it is also a gender issue, there are similarities in the behaviour of women carrying same sex babies,” she said.

She noted that some women do not show any strange behaviour until they start taking multivitamins, while also noting that they can reject food in the beginning that they eventually eat after four months.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

