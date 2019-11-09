Success Stories Inspire Me – Ify

Ify-Asia Chiemeziem, an author, a radio presenter and a relationship coach has healed many homes and marriages with her teachings. She is our Woman of Substance this week

Early life

As a young girl, after my diploma in law, I decided to go into photography. I loved arts. So, after photography courses, and apprenticeship I went into freelance photography until I got married and started having children.

Apart from photography, I have passion for writing whatever comes to my mind and what I see. I’ve done that all my life, from childhood. I joined Abuja Literary Society and Association of Nigerian Authors and improved a great deal. Then I started writing about sexuality. I wrote for Ripples for a while. I wrote Naughty Wife Series then.

I noticed Nigerians are quite confused when it comes to male-female relationship, especially women. They are really in the dark. So, I focused on writing things that has to do with how to enjoy such relationships, even fictions and proverbs on it. Then I was invited to teach it on radio by Ben Ubiri of Nigeria Info, Abuja, I decided to study sexuality. It was an interesting terrain. That led me to seek for schools abroad that offer courses in sexology and naturopathy. I’m still on it, studying and researching on sexual matters.

In my early days, I only taught relationships on radio and online. I later started a weekly WhatsApp seminar on the subject. I also wrote books on it like HOW TO FINISH YOUR WIFE IN BED, HOW TO FINISH YOUR HUSBAND IN BED and SEX FOODS AND HOW TO PREPARE THEM.

I thought I was going to have just fun, teaching and talking relationships and rattling sanctimonious Nigerians, but when I saw the magnitude of relationship problems we have in Nigeria, I had to roll up my sleeve and go to serious work. There are millions of people suffering in this country and they don’t know who to go to. Many are ashamed or shy. While many more can’t afford treatment.

Many married people who have sexual problems are heading for divorce or already divorced because they do not know whom to turn to. There were many young men dying slowly because of their secret sexual shame that can be treated.

Challenges

When I started teaching relationship matters, I faced a barrage of opposition from those who see sex as sin. They call it irreligious. I was reported several times to the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) for teaching sex on radio.

I faced insulting approaches or snide remarks from confused people who thought teaching sex means you are immoral. When my work caught on and get accepted by people, I started having troubles solving difficult physical relationship problems. I looked for established herbal and Orthodox medical experts to work with. The problem was that their drugs were prohibitively expensive most times and many poor people who come to me couldn’t afford these treatments. In fact, that was what prompted me to start studying and researching natural medicine on my own. I contacted people who offer affordable solutions at local areas, villages, help get these treatments to people around me. I also faced financial challenges, because many times I ended up giving treatments or solutions far less than they are worth.

I am a relationship expert. I help people solve their sexual problems.

Radio programme

My radio teachings at Nigeria Info, Abuja, every Saturday night for the past four years, is what really brought me to the limelight. It is a call-in programme that has become Ministry Of Happiness Half Hour.

After teaching relationship matters extensively, I allow people to call me for advice. I answer their questions. The show is as raw and explicit as can be allowed on air. People are immensely educated on this show. Many people testify daily that I helped them solve their marital and relationship problems through this show. I have had thank-you messages from people who were on brinks of divorce and guys who summoned the courage to get married because I assured them their issues can be managed or solved. Even ladies who were scared, I give them assurance.

Philanthropy

It means giving back to the society, especially to those who cannot give you back or pay you back. It means finding a space in the society where help is needed and doing something about it.

Like I mentioned before, I help those who cannot afford payments. Presently, I run a community outreach programme under my Ministry Of Happiness Initiative, where I tour communities within Abuja (for now), giving people free medical tests and teaching them how to prevent and treat STI’s.

We also encourage them to go for medical tests and teach them relationship health and intimacies. This is because many people in Nigeria are sick because they carry around untreated infections. They don’t understand infections, especially the ones they call toilet infections. These programmes are free. In the beginning I shared free fruits and water at the venue, to encourage people to take fruits and water. I also share natural herbal remedies. But later on the financial burden to sustain this programme became too much for me to bear alone.

Mentoring

This is when people see what you are doing as worthy of emulation. For instance, I get people who come to me to teach them to be sexperts. To teach them how to put together natural herbal remedies for sexual problems. They also hang around me to be part of my operations, like my community outreaches. Some want to teach relationships on radio just like me.

Inspiration

I learn from people who are successful in their fields. Success stories inspire me. No matter what profession anybody is in, I admire their hard work and innovations.

Legacy

That I started what others were afraid to do. That I helped people. For instance, I know many young drug addicts that have come to me for advice. They know I won’t judge them, but help them. They started taking drugs because of the sexual problems they had and eventually became addicts.

I wish to be remembered with fondness.

