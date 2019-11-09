Towards Curtailing Banditry In Zamfara

Within the last two decades of the creation of the Zamfara State, two important opposite episodes have occurred which made the state to be known far and wide globally.

Before dwelling into the two opposite issues, let’s examine how the young state came into being after serious struggle by its inhabitants.

Zamfara state was amongst the last six states created by former military leader, General Sani Abacha in 1996.

Barely three years after it was carved out of the defunct Sokoto state, to be precise, in 1999, like any other state of the federation, the people of Zamfara state elected Ahmed Sani, popularly known as Yariman Bakura as the governor of the young state.

The first issue that attracted world attention to the state was the introduction of Sharia by the then Yarima-led administration.

The launching of Sharia law in the year 2000 raised a lot of dust of applauds and criticisms the world over.

The idea of implementation of Islamic Sharia was to ensure strict compliance with the laid down rules and regulations of the Qur’an and Sunnah as well as the common position of Ulmas regarding the conduct of a Muslim.

The Sharia issue in Zamfara state went far and wide globally.

The second issue came a decade after the introduction of Sharia in 2010, completely, an opposite situation enveloped the entire state. It started as a mere traditional farmers/herdsmen clash.

The unfortunate situation moves unabatedly from mere farmers/herdsmen clash to reprisal attacks, later to cattle rustling and finally to killings spree and kidnappings.

The banditry in Zamfara state had reached an alarming rate to the extent that towns and villages were being attacked day and night, killing scores of people on a daily basis.

Banditry has almost cut off all forms of contacts and businesses with the neighbouring states as majority of motorists have stopped passing through Zamfara to Sokoto, Kebbi and Niger Republic.

A similar trend is adopted by commuters travelling to Abuja, Kano, Kaduna and other parts of the country from Sokoto or Kebbi for fear of being kidnapped or killed by the bandits.

Worried by the rising nature of the banditry, the federal government relocated one Brigade from Sokoto to Gusau, Zamfara state capital, as well as established Operation Sharan Daji and much later change to Operation Hadari Daji, and other security formations all directed towards fighting Banditry in the state.

This dastardly situation graduated from herdsmen/farmers to attacks between the two former friends, farmers and herdsmen.

Within the span of banditry activities, over 10,000 persons were killed, and thousands of communities destroyed.

The coming of the new commissioner of police, Usman Nagogo, to Zamfara state, seems to be road map to end banditry in the state.

The commissioner of police, Usman Nagogo, had on assumption of duty in the state mid last June, expressed readiness to employ dialogue approach to solving the menace of insecurity rather than using force.

The new administration of Bello Matawalle had also expressed its determination to use necessary peace mechanism to end the killings and kidnappings with assurances of extending all logistics support to the security.

Nagogo’s resolve to initiate peaceful resolution was greeted with applause by aggrieved parties in the crisis.

This was a clear demonstration of security expertise in crisis management, so Nagogo couple with the support of the state government embarked on consultations with leaders of the warring factions.

All the warring parties engaged in or against the lingering scourge of banditry and unabated killings in Zamfara have met for a mutual discussion to strategies on a lasting solution to stop the menace of killer bandits in the state.

The parties comprising of all arms of security organs, leaders of Fulani associations, vigilante groups, the volunteer groups known as ‘’Yansakai’’ and the traditional chiefs, were organised and summoned by Matawalle under the chairmanship and supervision of commissioner of police Alhaji Usman Nagoggo.

Our reporter noticed that, though similar meetings have been held in the past, recent deliberation however, was unprecedented in view of mass attendance and representations from all stakeholders.

Success begins to manifest today when each leader from various warring parties voiced out his grievances in the presence of Governor Matawalle, the chairman council of chiefs emir of Anka Alhaji Attahiru Ahmad and all arms of security organs.

The National chiarman Fulani Miyatti Allah association Alhaji Muhammad Kiriwa in his presentation, blames the ‘’Yansakai’ volunteer group for the initial fueling of the problem.

He recalls that the spate of insecurity was first ignited by the Yansakai who unlawfully engaged in indiscriminate and extra judicial killings of Fulani in open market session with no lawful reason based on mere assumption that one had once been engaged in stealing.

He reasons that no sane person would keep watching the brutal killing of his father, son or even relation in cold blood without retaliation against such barbaric action.

He said this attitude provoked the Fulani herdsmen who begun to violently engaged in reprisal attack in defence against the merciless killings of their families.

He however suggested that as a possible solution, a committee comprising of all representatives from the embittered parties should be formed so that any violation of peace agreement would be referred to the leader of the particular group and should be held responsible.

Another spokesman of the association Alhaji Ahmed Hussaini Matawallen Tudun Wada, blames the preceding administration for failure to heed to and respect the complains and suggestions submitted by the traditional rulers as community leaders.

He said part of the major causes of the problem was the indiscriminate destruction and conversion of grazing lands to farm lands just as politicians continue to buy or even wrestle the grazing lands from the Fulani owners.

Hussain reasons that this action has forced the Fulani herdsmen to migrate in frustration and grief, explaining that this has gradually led to conflict and subsequent violence.

He suggested that traditional institutions must be fully utilised and respected if ‘’ we are sincere in our bid to solve the lingering scourge.

The Secretary of the Vigilante group, Sani Babbar Doka after expressing appreciation to the peace iniative also promised to strictly adhere to the agreements.

“We no our people have carrying extra judicial killings in the markets but henceforth such ugly trend would happens again”.

Responding to submissions by the various groups, Governor Bello reminded the citizens of the state, particularly the warring parties that ‘’we have no other home than Zamfara’’ explaining that no developments can flourish in a society bedeviled with insecurity challenge.

He discloses that his government has concluded plan to embark of various sectoral development in many rural areas but the fear of security situation is negating the will of the government to send workers to execute the projects.

‘’My major concern now is the security challenge facing the state’’ laments governor Bello, assuring that he will l spare no stone unturned in the effort to restore peace for the development of the state.

Soon, after the stakeholders series of meetings and signed agreement, the police commissioner Mr. Usman Nagogo embarked on visitation to bandits and Yansakai dens to secure the release of persons in captivity of the bandits.

The brave police boss, so far secured the release of about 100 persons in captivity from bandits and vigilante group.

“The ongoing peace reconcilliation had paved way for the bandits to face the committee freely”.

According to him, both bandits and members of the vigilante group, popularly, known as Yan’sakai were engaged in the kidnapping of people.

“I stated that my priority will be community participation and interactive in achieving peace, this is because the policing in modern world has become global village, community partnership and intelligence led policing approach is more than necessary,” he said.

The police commissioner stated that several meetings were held with all stakeholders in order to reconcile the warring factions.

“As follow up to the meeting held with Yansakai, on the 24th of June 2019 all cultural associations of Fulani’s that comprised Miyetti Allah, Sarakunan Fulani and Ardos from the 14 local government areas had expressed their bitterness on the way they were deprived of their ancestral lands, grazing reserves and marketing activities in the state,” he added.

According to him, after the meeting, Fulani’s had constituted mini committees in different sectors among themselves, which they contacted their kinsmen that engaged in banditry activities.

“The resultant effect of the Fulani’s meeting was the stoppage of banditry activities by about 98% in the state”.

He maintained that on the 7th of July 2019, 11 additional captives who were held at gidan dawa in Kaura Namoda and kamarawa in Shinkafi were released, “this bring the total number of people that secured their freedom through the committee to 51 men and women and children”, he stressed.

