UN Expert Urges FG To Establish Sexual Right Education

A United Nations health expert, president of Family Watch International (FWI), Sharon Slater, has urged federal government to establish sexual right education to promote and protect the sexual family values in Nigeria.

She made this call during a sexual rights conference yesterday in Abuja, saying Africa has the highest rate of HIV in the world due to poor enlightenment of sexual right education among youths.

“The younger generation needs comprehensive sex education because they need to protect themselves and the parents also need to protect them against pregnancy and HIV. Children need to learn about their bodies and also know when to talk about sex and physical medicine if they are of age.

“Nigeria government can serve as a strong role model for the citizens in the region to follow up on how to hold to their family values,” she said

Slater also urged government to pass the protection laws for children and parental rights in the education sector, adding the organization that provides abortion material which have become a thing of interest to Nigeria should stop producing materials, adding they should go to school and sensitise children.

“If Nigeria could pass a law that says sexual program should not be taught to children without the consent of the parents, this will give them the right to see the schools time table,” she added

She also stressed the need for parents and other stakeholders to monitor the children in their custody.

The conference brought government representative, religious and community leaders together with students and health experts to discuss on how to preserve and strengthen the institution of the family around the world on sexual education.

