Yobe Governor Appoints Prof Alabe SUBEB Chairman

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, has approved the appointment of Professor Musa Alabe immediate past Vice chancellor, Yobe State University (YSU), as the Executive Chairman Yobe state Universal Basic Education Board.

In a press statement signed and issues by the Secretary to the state government Baba Malam Wali, which was made available to newsmen in Damaturu, Yobe state, Musa Alabe replaces Alhaji Goni Ibrahim whose tenure expired with effect from 3rd November, 2019.

According to the statement, the new appointment of the Professor Musa Alabe take immediate effect.

The former vice chancellor Musa Alabe, was born in 1962 in Damaturu, Yobe state capital. He attended Njiwaji Primary School, Damaturu, 1968-1975, Government Day Secondary School, from 1975-1980, Bayaro University Kano, 1980-1985, 1994-1995, 1995 Ahmedu Bello University, Zaria 1986-1988.

Our reporter gathered that, Alabe, was a Dean Faculty of Technology, Bayaro University, Vice Chancellor Yobe state University, Nigeria society of Engineers, COREN, Author, An introduction to management information system, Debisco press limiter, 1999, B. Engr, Msc, MBA, PhD.

A resident of Damaturu those spoke with leadership weekend shortly after the announcement of Prof Musa, they expressing their support and commended the governor for the appointment of Professor Musa Alabe, as new chairman of universal Basic Education in the state.

Some of the student from Yobe state University who spoked with our reporter, on the recent appointment of Ex- vice chancellor Musa to steer the affairs of SUBEB, is worth commendable and also be seen considered as putting the state forward in term of education sector across the state.

Another resident described Musa Alabe, as an erudite scholar who achiever so much during his time as vice chancellor of the Yobe state university, especially in the area of infrastructure and human resource development of both academic and non academic of the university staff, irrespective of tribal, political inclination.

