3 Months After, PDP Crisis Lingers Over House Minority Leadership

There is indication that the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the minority leadership tussle is far from over as the party has remained silent over the outcome of the report of a Board of Trustees (BoT) on the crisis three months after it was supposed to submit it.

This comes as the minority leader in the House of Representatives, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, has again dared the Prince Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee over its insistence that Hon Kingsley Chinda is its recognised leader of the Caucus in the lower chamber.

Elumelu, in a statement reacting to PDP’s declaration barely 24 hours ago, which labelled him and his backers as being disloyal to the party, said they totally reject the “malicious allegation” that they are not loyal to the party, insisting they remain loyal and law abiding members of the PDP.

The emergence of the Elumelu minority leadership against the endorsement of Hon Kingsley Chinda by the Prince Uche Secondus-led PDP as the party’s choice had caused upset within the party, culminating in the suspension of Elumelu.

Others suspended alongside Elumelu are Wole Oke, Lynda Ikpeazu, Anayo Edwin, Gideon Gwadi, Toby Okechukwu and Adekoya Abdul-Majid, all members of the House minority leadership team.

However, in a bid to intervene, the party’s BoT in July set up a five-member committee to settle the dispute. Chairman of the BoT, Senator Walid Jibrin, said the committee, chaired by a former President of the Senate, Dr, Iyorchia Ayu, had seven days to submit its report.

Other members of the committee were Senators David Mark, Ibrahim Mantu and Adolphus Wabara. Hon. Austin Opara is the Secretary of the Committee.

However, indication of a crisis over the matter arose when Opara withdrew from the committee just as the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, who is believed to be behind Hon Chinda, described the BoT committee as corrupt.

The situation deteriorated further when the BoT chairman, Sen Walid Jibrin and the board’s secretary, Sen Adolphus Wabara publicly disagreed over the submission of the Ayu report during a press conference in September.

However, party sources told LEADERSHIP Sunday that the crisis will be a long drawn out tussle because it is technically tied to the control of the soul of the party.

A source added that the power play which involves the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike is designed to whittle down his influence in the affairs of the party ahead of the 2023 politics.

Reacting over the delay in bringing out the report, the national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said “they have not furnished us with the report. If they furnish us with the report we will look at it.”

Calls placed to the chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, Sen Walid Jibrin and the board’s secretary, Sen Adolphus Wabara over the matter were not answered as at press time.

Meanwhile, Elumelu in his statement, faulted the PDP leadership for branding him and other members of his minority leadership caucus as being disloyal to the party.

He maintained that the Minority leadership of the House of Representatives was elected in strict observance of Section 60 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Order 7 Rule 8 of the Standing Rules of the House of Representatives.

He further upbraided the party for attempting to foist a leadership on the members, a mistake which the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) did in 2015.

Elumelu recalled that the PDP strongly criticised and lampooned the APC for impunity and meddlesomeness in the internal affairs of the parliament at the time.

He stated, “The attention of the leadership of the Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives has been called to the allegations of disloyalty levelled against us in a statement issued by the national publicity secretary of PDP, purporting same to be the position of our great party.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the minority leadership of the House of Representatives was elected in strict observance of Section 60 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Order 7 Rule 8 of the Standing Rule of the House of Representatives.

“Section 60 of the 1999 Constitution unambiguously provides that ‘Subject to the provisions of this Constitution, the Senate or the House of Representatives shall have power to regulate its own procedure, including the procedure for summoning and recess of the House’.

“Also, Order 7 Rule 8 clearly states that ‘Members of the Minority Parties in the House shall nominate from among them the minority leader, minority whip, deputy minority leader and deputy minority whip.’

“This, the overwhelming majority of the Minority Caucus comprising eight political parties, did, and communicated their decision to the Speaker in a letter dated 2nd July, 2019 and signed by over 100 members of the 147-member Caucus.

“By parliamentary convention, persons so elected become the leaders of their party caucuses in the legislature.

“While the party can guide their elected members through the zoning of various minority leadership offices, it is not in the place of the party, by the provisions of the Constitution, House Standing Rules and parliamentary traditions to appoint or foist minority or majority caucus leadership on its members

“The only period such was attempted was in 2015 when the leadership of the APC tried to foist leadership of the Majority Caucus on the Senate and the House. Whereas it was later accepted by the former Speaker of the House, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, after serious fracas at the floor of the House, the former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki rejected the external interference and stuck by the list of elected leaders of the Majority Caucus forwarded by APC senators.

“The stand of our great party, which also had Prince Uche Secondus, the current national chairman, as the acting national chairman at the time, is still very fresh on the minds of Nigerians. The PDP strongly criticised and lampooned the APC for impunity and meddlesomeness in the internal affairs of the parliament.

“It is, therefore, ironical that the same party under the same chairman has chosen the same path for which they pilloried the APC in 2015.

“It is even more ironical and painful that the same party, under the same chairman, has now branded us and our colleagues, who transparently elected us, as disloyal for the simple reason that we strictly followed the Constitution, House Standing Rule, and best parliamentary traditions.

“We totally reject such malicious allegation as we remain loyal and law abiding members of the PDP.”

EZlumelh also reject the party’s endorsement of Hon. Kingsley Chinda, Hon. Chukwuka Onyema, Hon. Yakubu Barde and Hon. Muriano Ajibola as PDP Caucus Leader, PDP Caucus Deputy Leader, PDP Whip, and PDP Caucus Deputy Whip, respectively.

“These terms are meant to cause confusion and are alien to our democratic lexicons. On the rule of law we stand,” Elumelu added.

