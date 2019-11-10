NEWS
Aisha Buhari Tasks Women On Maternal Responsibility
The wife of the president, Hajiya Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has urged women to intensify efforts towards ensuring moral responsibility and education of their children to be responsible individuals in the society.
Hajiya Aisha, who made the call on Saturday in Abuja, at the 10th Annual Women’s’ Forum of the Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society of Nigeria (AISN), with the theme: “Managing Teen Years For Effective Nation Building.”She was represented by Hajiya. Aisha Bunu.
“We have a very big role to play in bringing up our children, children are gift from Allah and is our responsibility to bring them up in the religious way.
“There is a big responsibility especially on the side of the mother because we are the first contact of our children, so we are the first teacher.
“That is why our Prophet Muhammad SAW urged his followers to marry religious women to support their husbands in prayer.
“Because a religious and unnatural woman will always pray for the husband while at home and teach the children holy qur’an,” she said
National chief imam of Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society, Imam Fuad Adeyemi, said there is a clear vision to address challenges surrounding marriages, marital life and women hood.
He also commended the federal government on the border closure.
He pleaded with Nigerians to pray and exercise patience with the government.
