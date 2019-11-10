Akpabio, Ekpenyong For Rurun As Appeal Court Voids Senatorial Poll

The appeal court in Calabar has given Chief Godswill Akpabio, another chance at the senatorial slot of the Akwa Ibom north-west district.

The court nullified the election that returned Chris Ekpenyong of the PDP as winner and ordered a rerun in Essien Udim local government area within 90 days.

The former governor was first elected senator from the district in 2015, when he concluded his two terms as governor.

He was appointed into President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet in July, serving currently as the Niger-Delta minister.

Chris Ekpenyong of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) was initially declared winner of the election by INEC, but Akpabio challenged the decision at the election’s tribunal.

He lost at the tribunal and challenged the decision at the Court of Appeal.

