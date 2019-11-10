Anambra Indigenes Display Cultural Heritage In Abuja

The indigenes of Anambra State from Akwaeze, Awka Etiti, Azia, Adazi-Enu, Adazi-Ani, Amanuke Kingdom, Aguleri, Enugu-Agidi, Igbo-Ukwu, Ifite Dunukofia, Enugu-Ukwu, Ogbaru, Osumenyi, Nteje, Ezinifite, Nnobi, Okija, Nise, Nibo, Nnobi, Umuleri, Anam, Nzam and Uga Okebo to Ukpo among tens of others yesterday showcased their traditional heritage in Abuja.

President- general, Anambra State Towns People Association (ASTPA), Abuja, Engr Ezennia Ike Iwenofu said, “We are happy to see biannual Anambra cultural festival in Abuja which showcases the culture of each Anambra town and what they are known for.

“Every town and village came here to display what they are known for. Our target is to take the festival to continental and international level.

“The theme of the ceremony signified peace, joy, unity, happiness and strength. However, the good thing about the biannual Anambra cultural day is that it is an epitome of joy from the spirit world, yet there is nothing fetish associated with it.” He said both christian and pagan worshippers identify with the cultural dance.

“It was also a day to remember for the Igbo-Ukwu people that claimed to be very proud people. “That is why we mark our culture and tradition everywhere we go. We participated in this cultural day with the foodstuffs predominant in Nkwo Igbo-Ukwu, the biggest market in Igboland. We also came with our mysterious masquerade which comes from the ground,” he added.

The mother of the day, Chief Mrs Chinwe Ezenwe, said that it was a day of colours, glamour and extravagant display of cultural fiesta.

“This is a cultural festival like never before, a festival of dancing and traditional songs, festival to enjoy local delicacies and strong local liquors, festival of cultural attires, festival of masquerades and in fact, festival of the people, for the people and by the people of Anambra State,” she said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

