As EFCC Secures Over 890 Convictions In One Year

In this report, TUNDE OGUNTOLA writes on the need for greater collaboration to ensure that corruption, often described as a notorious menace is crushed.

While one may say that the war against corruption has not been won completely, it is also fair to say that the current administration has driven corruption to the back scene. This is in light of that fact that corruption remained endemic despite efforts by previous administrations to fight it.

Pundits, however, argue that corruption has eaten into the fabric of the society and has indeed gradually become a national security issue. They stress that the menace must be tackled effectively and comprehensively to achieve meaningful economic growth and national development.

With a strong conviction that corruption will eventually destroy the nation, President Muhammadu Buhari during the president’s election campaign in 2015 vowed to fight against corruption and insecurity if elected. Since his election in April 2015, anti-graft war has remained one of his topmost priorities.

Upon his emergence as the fourth democratic elected President of Nigeria, President Buhari declared war against all forms of corruption in Nigeria. The anti-graft war was endorsed by the United States. The US Secretary of State, John Kerry at the World Economic Forum held at Davos in Switzerland extolled Buhari’s anti-graft war at the time.

This is even as the President of the United Kingdom’s (UK) minister for Africa and the Department for International Development (DFID) Grant Shapps warned that his country would no longer be a haven for looters of African resources and treasury. He averred that corruption, money laundering and culture of impunity have done incalculable damage to African development. He added that the damage led the UK government to decide to protect the integrity of its financial system by exposing those who want to cart away the continent’s resources.

The minister spoke at the inauguration of a £100 million public sector accountability and governance programme initiated by the UK to support Nigeria’s development agenda. Shapps, who was accompanied by top British Embassy officials including its High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Paul Arkwright, said: “Corruption in Nigeria also affects the UK directly. Where we have evidence, we will continue to take action to protect the integrity of the UK’s financial system and prevent its use for money laundering purposes.”

Consequently, the United Kingdom pledged her support for Buhari’s anti-corruption war. According to Grant Shapps, the minister for international development, “UK is fully committed to helping Nigeria increase its security, stability, and prosperity.

“We would continue to provide capacity building, technical and investigative support to Nigeria to tackle corruption. Corruption in Nigeria also affects the UK directly. Where we have evidence, we will continue to take action to protect the integrity of the UK’s financial system and prevent it.”

While some Nigerians described the war against corruption as “perfect”, notable clergyman clergymen including the founder and general overseer of Deeper Christian Life Ministry William Kumuyi described Buhari’s anti-corruption war as a step in the right direction.

The fight against corruption is one of the three cardinal programmes administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, with the others being the war against insecurity and the revamping of the economy. This is not the first time Nigeria is fighting the canker-worm of corruption, but it is the first time that the fight is being backed by a strong political will, with a President renowned for his honour, dignity, and incorruptibility, personally leading the fight. And that makes all the difference. Yes, one may say that the war against corruption has not been won. But it is also fair to say that corruption has now been driven under the table and that the corrupt ones can no longer flaunt the proceeds of their corruption as they used to do in the past.

Every successful battle is a step towards winning the war. The war against corruption is a war of survival for Nigeria. Findings show that this is because the success of the other key programmes of the government revamping the economy and tackling insecurity is closely intertwined with how well the nation can fight corruption to a standstill. For as long as the nation fails to check corruption, a reversal of infrastructural decay and the revamping of the economy will remain a mirage.

In the words of President Muhammadu Buhari, ‘’if Nigeria does not kill corruption, corruption will kill Nigeria.’’ The reality is that stark! The anti-corruption war is not Buhari’s war, It is Nigeria’s war, hence the need for every citizen to support it. Part of the efforts in the support of Nigerians is to carry them along every inch of the way a major reason the federal government via the Ministry of Information and Culture organised a Special Town Hall Meeting on the fight against corruption.

The meeting fits into effort steered toward the anti-graft war aimed at providing an opportunity for the major stakeholders in the federal government’s battle against corruption to give an account of their stewardship, and for Nigerians to have the opportunity to interact with them, ask them questions and also make suggestions.

During the meeting, the federal government revealed that it has secured the conviction of no fewer than 890 convictions in 2019 and recovered N200 billion through its agencies in final forfeitures in corruption cases in the country.

The acting chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu and the senior adviser to the President on Financial Crimes, and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami made the assertions during the meeting.

The senior adviser to the President on Financial Crimes, Abiodun Ayodeji who represented the Attorney General of the Federation said that the federal government has collected an excess of N200 billion “multiple amongst these are the $2.5 million in partial recovery, we also $75 million connected to the Malabu transactions.”

He explained that the strategy of the federal government uses was to simply go after the assets of people accused of corruption.

Ayodeji noted that the war against corruption should be seen as an existential battle and warned that everybody must key into it and be patriotic.

He noted that until the war against corruption is carried out in a coordinated manner in line with best practices, the fight against corruption will not be successful.

He said the federal government is working on leveraging technology to fight the menace by creating enabling legislation and laws to permit the use of technology in fighting corruption.

On his part, Magu said the commission secured the 890 convictions from January to October 2019.

He said in 2015 the commission recorded 114 convictions, while in 2016 it recorded 189 convictions.

Magu also disclosed that the commission recorded 190 convictions in 2017, while 2018 recorded 300 convictions, these convictions were achieved by using preventive approaches.

He said activities of the EFCC have helped to restore the confidence of international investors in our economy. The investigation of some controversial cases hitherto treated as off-limits has erased the perception of Nigeria as a country that pays lip service to the rule of law. An example of such investigation is the one that is widely referred to as the Malabu oil scandal, where we have successfully brought charges against two former ministers for allegedly defrauding Nigeria to the tune of $1.2billion, regarding Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245.

According to him, ‘’There is also the $9.6billion Process and Industrial Developments (P&ID) Limited arbitral award against Nigeria by a UK commercial court. EFCC’s investigation and consequent arraignment of P&ID Limited and P&ID Nigeria Limited on charges of fraud and dealing in petroleum products without a license led to the liquidation of the companies and the forfeiture of their properties to the federal government by order of the court.

‘’The investigation raises serious corporate governance issues in the purported gas processing and utilization contract, which could assist Nigeria to navigate the legal land mines in the UK.’’

On cybercrime investigations, he said the EFCC has consistently striven to alter the narratives about Nigeria being a country of fraudsters. “This is manifest in our determined efforts to tackle the internet and other forms of computer-based fraud.

‘’We record almost daily arrests and convictions of Internet fraudsters, but two major milestones were recorded recently. These are the arrest of Ismaila Mustapha, a social media celebrity popularly known as Mompha and his Lebanese accomplice, Hamza Koudeih.

‘’Mompha was arrested on October 18 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, while he was on his way to Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Mompha’s arrest paved the way for the apprehension of Koudeih, in his palatial Eko Atlantic Pearl Tower home in Victoria Island, Lagos, home.

‘’The two suspects allegedly laundered N33 billion, through three companies. With his Ismalob Global Investments Limited, Mompha laundered N14 billion, via 51 bank accounts he operated in the country. With THK Services Limited and CHK properties Limited, Koudeih laundered N19 billion.

‘’Upon his arrest, five wristwatches valued at over N60million were recovered from Mompha,’’ he said.

On the prosecution of offenders, he said the EFCC does not stop at investigating high profile cases. It has also stepped hard on the pedal to bring several cases to conclusion in court, resulting in numerous convictions of fraudsters.

‘’From January to October this year, the Commission recorded 890 convictions, a record unsurpassed by any agency anywhere in the world.

The conviction figures for the preceding years are as follows: 2015 103; 2016 189; 2017 190; and 2018 312.

Speaking on recoveries from 2015 till date, the EFCC boss said asset recovery is key in denying the corrupt the enjoyment of the proceeds of his/her crime. It also allows the country to channel recovered funds into national development.

‘’Within this period, the commission has recovered several hundred billion of Naira which is in various categories of forfeitures. Some of these funds were recovered for third party individuals, companies, as well as government agencies such as NNPC, FIRs, AMCON and also state governments.

‘’Several thousand of movable and immovable properties have been recovered within the period. These are also subject of either interim or final forfeiture orders,’’ he said.

He added that the commission’s intervention in the 2019 General Election against the scourge of vote-buying was groundbreaking.

‘’For the first time in the history of electioneering in Nigeria, operatives of the Commission were deployed to monitor polling stations and result collation centres to discourage the deployment of cash by politicians to swing voting outcomes. The efforts culminated in some cash seizures and arrests. Some of those arrested have been prosecuted and convicted,’’ he said.

Speaking during his welcome address, minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the fight against corruption was one of the three cardinal programmes of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, with the others being the war against insecurity and the revamping of the economy.

On efforts to combat corruption, he said though the war against corruption is still a war in progress, the minister said it has now been driven under the table, and that the corrupt ones can no longer flaunt the proceeds of their corruption the way they used to do in the past.

Stressing the need to combat the war, the minister noted that the war against corruption was a war of survival for Nigeria because the success of the other key programmes of the government, revamping the economy and tackling insecurity, was closely intertwined with how well the nation was able to fight corruption, saying that for as long as the nation failed to check corruption, tackling insecurity and the revamping the economy would remain a mirage.

‘’The fight against corruption is one of the three cardinal programmes of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, with the others being the war against insecurity and the revamping of the economy.

‘’Yes, this is not the first time Nigeria is fighting the canker-worm of corruption, but it is the first time that the fight is being backed by a strong political will, with a President renowned for his honour, dignity, and incorruptibility personally leading the fight.

And that is making all the difference, as you will soon hear from our panelists.

‘’One may say that the war against corruption is still a war in progress. But it is also fair to say that corruption has now been driven under the table and that the corrupt ones can no longer flaunt the proceeds of their corruption the way they used to do in the past.

‘’That is a major step forward. After all, every successful battle is a step towards winning a war.

‘’The war against corruption is a war of survival for Nigeria. This is because the success of the other key programmes of the government, revamping the economy and tackling insecurity, is closely intertwined with how well the nation can fight corruption. For as long as the nation fails to check corruption, tackling insecurity and revamping the economy will remain a mirage. In other words, the fight against corruption is pivotal to the success of the other cardinal programmes of the administration.

He reiterated that the anti-corruption war is not Buhari’s war, It is Nigeria’s war, hence the need for every citizen to support it.

He said part of the efforts to win the support of Nigerians is to carry them along every inch of the way.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu reiterated that the Nigeria police quality and professional service delivery will continue to impact positively on public perception and confidence in the agency’s support to combat corruption.

The IGP said that the Nigeria police still prides itself as a law enforcement institution with men of honour whose professionalism and integrity have received recommendation beyond the borders of the country, based on the performance of its officers who have participated in the United Nations, peacekeeping operations in the continent.

He said the Nigerian police officers that were invited to participate can attest to this and the second thing about the Nigerian police as pride itself as a public institution that constantly conducts institutional self-cleansing with the full knowledge of the public.

He said that those who read newspapers and watch radio or TV will attest to that those are the anti-corruption strategy which the Nigeria police as established and the current leadership of the inspector general of police engages in hybrid anti-corruption plan with rest of five pillars which include: “Strengthening of internal policies and processes directed at enhancing the professional standard is changing the culture of personal integrity and closing gaps within the police system that tends to encourage what justifies official corruption.

‘’Monitoring and enforcement reorganisation and deployment of the officers in the IGP monitoring unit, anti-corruption monitoring on enforcement duties across the country.

“Some of you may not know that occasionally when policemen are deployed to perform their duties on the road or wherever some policemen on plain cloth or where ever they are deployed, we call them policemen of the police and it is the responsibility of this policemen to arrest police officers that are seen indulging in corrupt activities while they are performing their duties.

‘’The initiation of these practices against identified corrupt officers including forceful dismissal from service and prosecution and public accountability initiative taking advantage of the information technology and the social media,’’ he added.

