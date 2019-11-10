Bagudu Commends Dangote For Establishment Of Rice Mill Factory In Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has commended Alhaji Aliko Dangote for investing in Kebbi State by establishing rice mill factory in the state.

Bagudu made the commendation in company of members of the National and State Assembly while on visit to the site of Dangote Rice Mill at Saminaka in Shanga Local Government area of Kebbi State.

The Dangote modern rice mill which is under construction has the capacity of producing thirty two tonnes of rice per hour with thirty two silos in place.

“I must commend Dangote Group of Companies especially Alhaji Aliko Dangote for initiating the project in Kebbi State, this will go a long way in providing employment to our youths as well as boosting the economy of the state and Nigeria at large “, he said.

The governor also used the opportunity to invite more investors to come to Kebbi State and set up factories.

Engineers at the plant conducted them round the premises where they inspected five hundred containers brought for the project.

The engineers led by Mr. Sundeep and Kabir complained to the governor the difficulty they were facing in getting employment of skilled labourers in the area which prompted them to bring in some skilled labourers from Kano State to compliment with what they have.

According to them, all containers have needed for the project have been delivered to the site and installation of facilities were in progress.

Earlier, the governor made a stopover at a local rice mill in Yauri where women are processing local rice in the area, an important element of rice value chain.

The women told the governor that price of rice has fallen which according to them was an indication that federal government’s rice programme initiative is working.

