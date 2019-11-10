NEWS
Bauchi Gov Tasks Muslim Groups On Peace, Security
The Bauchi State governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has tasked a muslim group on peace and security.The governor said his administration would give necessary support to religious organisations as part of efforts to ensure peace and tolerance.
The governor spoke yesterday at the qur’anic graduation ceremony of the Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi Foundation held at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi.
The governor said the support would be given to ensure peaceful coexistence in the society.He appealed to the foundation not to relent in offering prayers for the unity of the country.
The governor acknowledged the positive contributions of Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, towards the propagation of islam not only in the state, the country, but across Africa.
Earlier, the chairman of the foundation, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi , challenged the graduands to make good use of the knowledge they acquired for the propagation of islam.
