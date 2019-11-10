Bayelsa Guber And The Intriguing Politics Of Defection

With less than eight days to go, defections from the PDP to APC seems to be having a toll on the ruling party, OSA OKHOMINA writes

Ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are locked in the battle of wits over counter defections.

But it would seem like the APC, the opposition party, is having the upper hand with scores of Governor Dickson’s aides jumping the ship at the last minute. They have refused to work for their party, the PDP, which secured them benefits in the last seven years.

A check showed that the defectors include commissioners, special advisers and many who others gave the usual excuse of dissatisfaction with the alleged excesses of the PDP and the faulty processes that led to the emergence of the party’s flag bearer, Senator Douye Diri and his running mate, Lawrence Erukjiakpor. Others simply abandoned the ship for reasons that beat political calculations.

This has led to APC gaining more grounds in terms of reach, structure, campaign coordination and control in virtually seven out of the eight local government areas of the state. Political Observers are already predicting a tight race ahead of the governorship election in Kolokuma/Opokuma where the PDP flag bearer hails from. While Nembe, Brass and Southern Ijaw Local Governments are predominantly handed to the APC.

A former Deputy Governor in Bayelsa State and prominent member of the PDP, Ebebi Peremobowei, also resigned his membership of the party ahead of the November 16 governorship election.

Ebebi, also a former Speaker, sent his resignation letter dated October 11 to the party’s Chairman in Ward 3 Alaebiri, Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state.

Ebebi’s abandonment of the PDP was described by party stakeholders as a big blow to the party especially as it came at a time he was appointed and listed as a PDP Coordinator West in the party’s campaign council.

Besides, it was gathered that Governor Seriake Dickson, was recently in a warm embrace with Ebebi, who assured him that his initial rumored defection was a fluke.

However, Ebebi in the letter, said he decided to leave the party after experiencing and enduring an excruciating period of a largely fraudulent internal democracy in the state chapter of the PDP.

He said: “I have come to this hard decision after experiencing an enduring and excruciating period of a largely fraudulent internal democracy in the state chapter of the PDP, disregard and disrespect for due process as entrenched in the PDP constitution and electoral guidelines, high-handedness and desperation of the party’s leadership.

“The fact that my membership of the party is ending does not diminish the great political experience I have enjoyed. It has been absolutely outstanding.

“I am thankful for the opportunity the Larry gave me to serve the state in various capacities especially as a two-time Speaker of the State House of Assembly and two-time Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, which offered me outstanding political career development and enabled me gained irreplaceable experience in politics”.

Also other appointees of the Seriake Dickson-led Bayelsa State Government, have left their jobs in the ongoing realignments ahead of the election in the state.

The director, Ethics and Compliance, Due Process Bureau, Benjamin Ogbara and Dickson’s Special Adviser on Culture, Chief Natus Zebakame, also tendered their resignation letters.

Others are Special Adviser on Agriculture, Godspower Ake; serving Commissioner 1 in the Bayelsa State Local Government Service Commission, Berry Negerese; the Special Assistant on Student Affairs, Iniruo Ipogi and Special Adviser on ICT Development, Clever Ebede among others.

Zebakame in his letter thanked the governor for giving him the privilege to serve the government and the people of the state. He said: “This is, therefore, a formal notification to the government and the people of Bayelsa State as the decision to resign my appointment is entirely personal”.

Ogbara on his part said he took the decision to resign to enable him go back to his private legal practice.He also thanked the governor, who found him worthy of the appointment and expressed his best wishes to the people of the state.

Also top on the list of defectors are immediate past council chairmen, including the former caretaker Chairman of Brass Local Government area, Hon. Bello Bina.

Bina, dumped PDP for APC in protest against the alleged show of power drunkenness and lack of proper consultations with stakeholders of the party in the state.

According to Bello Bina, who in 2015 threatened to go into exile if Governor Dickson did not emerged for second tenure, faulted the governors decision to single-handedly choose successors and others within the party without consultation with stakeholders.

Bina, who is also a known entrepreneur in the state, said the decision to dump the PDP for APC was based on the need to have a voice in the affairs of a political party, adding “the Bayelsa PDP has now being hijacked by those that are power drunk. They can only force the horse to the stream, they cannot force the horse to drink water. These people have come to destroy the PDP with their selfish interest.

“These people have used their selfish interest to destroy the PDP. These known PDP chieftains have become authoritative and silenced the voice of the majority member of the party. Now that PDP is ruling, I don’t have anything. I have decided to vote for the APC and David Lyon. I have left the PDP. PDP people are too greedy with power.

“We were the first set of people that started the PDP with Alameiseigha. Many of these people were in Alliance for Democracy (AD) then. They making choices of who becomes the running mate and others without consulting party leaders including the former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.”

On Governor Dickson’s decision to remove him alongside others as members of the Local Government caretaker Committee, Bina said though the governor had the prerogative to sack any political appointee, “But my case was different. I was removed because I disobeyed Governor’s order to plunge the Brass local Government into violence and force members of the APC out of the council.

“‘I refused and it is on record that under my tenure no youth was injured and they all reside together as one despite the political differences. But look at the council now, we have many corpses either lying in the mortuary or buried. It is a shame.

On his choice of David Lyon as the next Governor, Bina argued that the APC flag bearer is a personal friend and tested personality that can be trusted with the affairs of the state.

The list kept growing and the PDP kept on depleting in numbers of credible and known politicians in the state. Loyalists and kinsmen of the former President Goodluck Jonathan also joined in the defection saga.

At the flag-off of the APC governorship primary in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state, prominent kinsmen of the former president, including Chief Robert Ayala Enogha, immediate past chairman of Environmental Sanitation Board under Seriake Dickson’s government, Senator Nimi Amange, a former PDP chieftain, Mr. Claudius Inegesi and Mr. Michael Ogiasa, Special Adviser to Governor Dickson on power development led their supporters to formally declare for APC and its candidate, Chief David Lyon.

The defection was seen as a clear indication that the former President, Goodluck Jonathan has handed over the decision on political support to PDP to individuals to take. He is to have been consulted before many of his followers took the decision to join APC.

But the PDP in a statement by its State Chairman, Chief Moses Cleopas, said that the party would win the forthcoming gubernatorial election with or without those defecting to the APC.

He said the Bayelsa people and followers were not with the defectors who according to him, lack the requisite character, principle and integrity. Cleopas alleged that the defecting politicians were motivated by greed and the inordinate quest for political positions being dangled to them by the APC.

He said that the PDP won the election convincingly in 2015 in spite of the spate of defections and would repeat the feat in the next election without such unstable characters.

The PDP Chairman said he was reacting to a wild frivolous claim by Ebebi, that he was defecting from the party because of high handedness and fraudulent primaries conducted by the leadership of PDP.

He said that the difference between the party leadership and the defecting politicians was the lack of capacity to resist the temptation of suspicious political offers and even threats.

Governor Dickson has however developed a theory for the reasons behind the gale of defection affecting the PDP in the state.

Acording to him, “What is going on is money politics. People are paying people to decamp. Some get N10 million , N15 million , N20 million to decamp according to their status, while other are been given offers; but for us we don’t have power to do that but we recommend people for better appointments.

“The offers are not even the issues, but whether they will keep to the promises is another thing. The promises are coming in a way, and I don’t know if all those who have been in the party since will be sidelined and the new people take over. As the holy book says “Behold all things are new, old things are passed away” that’s what we are seeing in the APC now, old things are passing away. Old members don’t count any more, all those who stood to fight us in 2016 governorship elections are not playing any role again, which there’s a serious issue with them.”

He added, “Elections are won by the people not leaders. Though leaders have a role to play, but what most people are interesting in is the big name that decamps and not the structure, message, and the voters then you’ve already failed. Most of the defectors are doing it alone, leaving their supporters and followers who are in constant conversation with me because I communicate with them directly and that is what they don’t know. Their supporters are still reaching us, complaining that thank God their leader has left because all the things sent to us through him were never delivered, he eats and take them alone. That has been the message am getting and I hope the leader of APC is listening to the people of the state, before they spend their time and resources paying people to defect.

“There are some persons who are with them now that will never work with them at the elections, these people are not involved in the political warfare of this serious times going on in the state. No one in the state has gone into more serious political battle than myself. I know what am talking about, even when we have rallies in the constituencies the people are with us and not with them, the game is not about the leaders resigning appointments”.

Counter-defection strategy through appointments

Instead of crying over the movement of members of the PDP to APC, Governor Seriake Dickson has developed a new strategy through mass employment in the state. The same strategy worked ahead of 2016 when he was battling to secure second term through the ballot.

According to him, “For the past Eight years, I have been very generous in governance, just yesterday we inaugurated 32 Rural Development Authority Chairmen, and each has been mandated to inaugurate a 14-member council, which is provided by the laws of the state. The other day it was sixty advisers that we inaugurated.

“And we have about 130 before, which some have left due to some reasons; and in total we have about 3000 Political appointees at different levels. And we believe it’s a legitimate way of earning a living in a civil service state. That is why I say if 10, 15 or even 50 leaves us, it doesn’t really affect our capacity to win election, yes it may make some headlines but not important to the outcome of the election.

“Everyday till today, I have been receiving the few committed APC leaders that have been there, not the new ones. I am targeting their field workers. They are fighting because they know what I can do, and they’re so many of them that are working quietly with us. We have several hundreds of thousands who were displeased with what is going on in the APC, and these are the people who fought me and PDP during previous elections in the state and I know them, and if not for the sacrifices of our supporters the story would have been different,” he boasted.

Unlike past elections, many are already expecting that the APC would pull a shocking result despite the warnings against underestimating the incumbent Governor Seriake Dickson.

While APC is growing in strength with inclusion of PDP defectors in its fold, many are of the opinion that the APC should beware of moles that may have been planted within the APC under the cover of defection. It is believed that the plans and strategies developed by the APC during the last governorship election was made known to the PDP and Governor Dickson by the moles planted in the opposition fold.

