Bello: When Absence Of Opposition Leads To Victory

Next Saturday’s governorship polls in Kogi and Bayelsa states promise not to be different: those in control of power would always take advantage of holding the steering wheel to swing victory to their side. You may disagree, but for now, that is an inescapable fact. At least, results of local council polls conducted in some states have revealed that it is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for opposition parties to win council polls.

Commentators are more concerned with the happenings in Kogi than in Bayelsa state ahead of November 16 governorship polls. While Governor Seriake Dickson has been commended for providing infrastructure and paying civil servants’ remunerations promptly, his choice of a successor has sparked tension to a disturbing level. In Kogi, the governor has been accused of owing over 30-month salaries and not living up to expectations. To those opposed to Bello, November 16 should be the day for serving him a quit notice for his poor performance. Despite the voracious condemnation of Bello’s performance, his supporters are convinced far beyond reasonable doubts that he remains the man to beat next Saturday.

Those opposed to Bello’s comeback bid recently found a common ground when they accused the APC-led federal government of providing him with the sum of over N10 billion as refund of money spent by the state in the construction and rehabilitation of federal roads. Apart from empowering the governor to prosecute his electoral battle, the governor’s critics contend, the refund is meant to ensure the smooth re-election of Bello. Apart from the deployment of relevant agencies’ workers involved in the conduct of polls, the refund, Bello’s critics allege, is to empower the cash-trapped state in determining the outcome of next Saturday’s polls.

Ahead of the 2015 national polls that saw to the defeat of the PDP, the APC never let any stone unturned in drumming to the national consciousness that only change is sufficient to pave way for the emergence of a new government committed to tackling insecurity and corruption that were then noted as the nation’s headaches. Before the conduct of the 2015 polls, it had been made clear through an aggressive mobilisation that got overwhelming Nigerian electorates accepting the notion that the continuation of the PDP in power would amount to a grievous mistake that could torpedo the Nigerian project. In the aftermath of the campaigns that saw the incumbent swimming against national and international perception of the PDP as a drowning party, former President Goodluck Jonathan had no option than concede power when it became too obvious that his re-election bid was headed down the slippery pit of imminent defeat. A sit-tight leader determined to stay in power at all cost would not have conceded.

For Kogi State, the lacklustre campaign trail of the PDP has rendered impossible any dream to wrest power from a governor who is clearly not disturbed by any form of opposition. The absence of a vibrant opposition that has all it takes to awaken the Kogi electorate to stand up for change remains the greatest albatross in ending Bello’s hold on power.

Before someone gets me wrong, I am neither a political sympathizer of the governor nor his cheerleader. For a fact, some quarters insist that Bello has not performed too well to warrant a comeback. Those close to him are quick to debunk that, as they insist that he is eminently qualified for a return trip to Kogi State Government House based on his performance. However, even in the absence of those who support him, Governor Bello is deep rooted in what it takes to win his re-election in a state that is almost completely devoid of energetic opposition. Except what we see in the open is different from what is in the inside, the governor has already taken the day even before the election is conducted.

Since the dawn of the present unbroken democratic dispensation in May 1999, I have come to realise that most Nigerian politicians are the same difference; you can never trust them until you allow them access to power. Apart from having a cabal in charge of power, the tragedy of our experiment with democracy is that the people have completely surrendered power to those in the corridors of power.

Even before now, there have always been many discordant tunes over the affairs of Kogi state. Not only has the state been referred to as poverty-stricken, Kogi has gained notoriety as a state where public servants commit suicide in order to jump over present sufferings caused by pangs of unpaid salaries. Many fear that if the governor is unable to pay salaries to its workforce on time, what assurances are there that he can confront the myriad of challenges facing the state?

The result of the November 16 governorship poll in Kogi State may have become a done deal, considering the fact that Governor Bello, popularly known as ‘The White Lion’ by his supporters, proved bookmakers wrong when he emerged as the APC governorship candidate despite protestations from other contenders. To assist the youngest governor in Nigeria to gain re-election, the PDP and other formidable opposition parties have refused to do the needful as those struggling to replace him may not be doing that from an altruistic basis, but inspired by selfish dreams of realising their governorship ambitions. For now, Kogi State politics has been left to only politicians, while the people who should be at the vanguard of democracy have been relegated to the back seat.

There can be no greater illusion than dreaming that Bello is set to kiss the dust in next Saturday’s polls in the absence of vibrant opposition. Not even the PDP candidate has risen to the occasion in rallying a solid platform to dislodge the incumbent from power. It’s on the basis of the internal bickering within the PDP that accounts for the present lackluster campaign which many see as a prologue to a woeful outing for a party that once boasted of ruling the country for 60 years. The PDP cannot be trusted to lead the battle against Bello who now seems to hold the three aces, if not four. The fate of the PDP in Kogi State is a deep reflection on how impossible it is for a party that has been forced to kiss the dust to rise up from the ashes of its past and regain power. The complex and intriguing interests in Kogi PDP seem irreconcilable towards rallying other opposition elements to push for the common and overall interest of the state.

There is no doubt that Bello may have been found wanting in the discharge of his office, but to truncate Bello’s comeback bid without deploying an effective opposition platform could only end up being a wishful thinking. The disarraying disposition of opposition elements in Kogi State reveals the deceptive loyalty often mouthed by politicians in standing up by their parties at all times. If the polls were to hold today, the White Lion is bound to coast home to victory. Nothing can be further from this.

Despite the mileage gained by Bello in returning to Government House, one day could prove enough to change the game. If the PDP could remain prostrate for so long a time, not many are convinced that the opposition elements are endowed with the capability to truncate Bello’s comeback.

