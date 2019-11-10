DSS Busts Cartel Of Child Abductors In Kebbi

The Department of State Security (DSS) have arrested five child abductors in Kebbi for allegedly abducting two children in Zuru local government area of Kebbi State.

The culprits according to DSS included a matron working with Usmanu Danfodiyo Teaching Hospital Sokoto and four other accomplice. The matron whose name was given as Helen Samuel and four other accomplice Dorathy Okonkwo, Comfort Nwanko, and Uchenna Benedict also from Anambra and Delta states respectively as well as Moses from Zuru in Kebbi State.

Their arrest followed a report from the parents, one Yusuf Henso and the mother Rabi Kabiru to the police of their missing son, Hussaini, a year and four months old boy when the child was abducted while playing outside 4 months ago.

The vigilante group of the area also reported the matter to the DSS who launched massive investigation on the matter which led to the arrest of the suspects and bursting of the abductors cartel.

One other child whose name was given as James and the suspects changed his name to Chikasom was arrested by DSS.

While reuniting the children with their families in Government House Birnin Kebbi, Governor Bagudu commended the security agents especially the DSS for bursting the cartel in Kebbi.

He also congratulated the parents for uniting with their children and appealed on the media to expose criminal elements in the society while stressing the need for promulgation of a law for protection and safety of the children.

“My administration will continue to support all security agencies in the state to carry out their work smoothly.

“I urged the media to expose any act of criminality irrespective of tribe or religion ”, he said.

