Eid-El Maulud: Atiku, Secondus, Felicitates With Muslims, Urges Peaceful Coexistence

***says No country grows on injustice

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has urged Muslims to use religion as a vehicle for the promotion of love, unity and understanding in the country.

This was contained in his message to Muslims in the country to mark the Maulud celebration in remembrance of the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

Atiku in a statement signed by his media aide, Paul Ibe, noted that religious tolerance is a prerequisite for stable and peaceful country and that religious leaders should use their positions of influence to spread love, tolerance and respect for others who are different.

“Given our ethnic, cultural and religious diversity in the country, our religious leaders should at all times be alert to any threat to peace on account of incendiary utterances in the name of preaching.”

According to the PDP presidential candidate in the 2019 elections, peace and tolerance are essential for practising our individual faith happily.

He said that “Prophet Muhammad was a paragon of peace, humility and justice for all, and as we honour him on this great occasion, let us follow his examples in words and actions.”

The Wazirin Adamawa also called on Muslim leaders to work hard to fight religious bigotry which has been responsible for planting the seeds of hate and violence in the country.

Similarly, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus has charged Nigerian Muslims to pray for Allah to touch the heart of leaders in the country to be sensitive to the plight of the poor.

Secondus said in a sallah message to Nigerians to mark this year’s Eid-el Mauled celebration that the worsening condition of Nigerians calls for an intense supplication to God for the much needed succor.

The party chairman in a statement from his media office signed by Ike Abonyi said that only prayer can save Nigeria from the obvious collapse of governance and justice in our land.

“The increasing number of people dropping to the extreme poverty level in our country in the last four years and the inability of the government in power to deliver good governance entails that we return to God for help.

“When a regime who should solve problems and confront myriads of challenges are copiously confused and engrossed in needless squabbles about 2023, our fate certainly is in God’s hand.”

Secondus urged Muslims to learn a lot from Prophet Mohammad whose birthday the Islamic community globally are marking today and stand up for justice and equity in the land.

He noted that Prophet Mohammad whom we are celebrating was an advocate of peace and justice which this country desperately needs at the moment.

“Let us use this solemn time to ask God to end the endless bloodletting in our land and bring to us leaders at various levels that would put the country first.”

Secondus while wishing Muslim faithfuls joyful celebrations also asked for special prayers for justice, equity and fairness in the society because no nation grows on injustice and lack of rule of law.

