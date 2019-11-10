Eid-El-Maulud: Gov Fintiri To Enroll 38,000 Almajiris In Public Schools

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, has reiterated of his administration commitment to ensuring that, 38,000 Almajiri’s are enrolled into public schools in Adamawa state.

Fintiri made the statement in Daware Fufore local government to commemorate this year’s Eid-El-Maulud celebration said the gesture was for the Almajiris to benefit from free education policy of the state government.

He also said the gesture was part of his government to provide quality education to the masses to justify the confidence reposed of PDP government in the state.

He called on the participants at the event to use the knowledge acquired during the celebration for spiritual benefits and extend same to others in the society for positive development of all.

He sought from the faithfuls prayers and support for the successes of his administration in the state.

Earlie, Sheikh Abubakar Daware enjoined people to use the teachings of Islam in all their dealings and unite live for peace and prosperity

Sheikh Daware called for understanding among the less privilege, the well to do in the society, religious leaders and government for the benefit of the society.

He commended the giant strides so far achieved by Governor Umaru Fintiri in his administration and prayed for guidance to him by Allah for Adamawa to forge ahead.

He equally advised the citizenry to not to disturb political leaders with frequent unnecessary requests but allow them to face governance for the overall interest of the state.

