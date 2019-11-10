NEWS
Eid-El-Maulud: Gov Fintiri To Enroll 38,000 Almajiris In Public Schools
Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, has reiterated of his administration commitment to ensuring that, 38,000 Almajiri’s are enrolled into public schools in Adamawa state.
Fintiri made the statement in Daware Fufore local government to commemorate this year’s Eid-El-Maulud celebration said the gesture was for the Almajiris to benefit from free education policy of the state government.
He also said the gesture was part of his government to provide quality education to the masses to justify the confidence reposed of PDP government in the state.
He called on the participants at the event to use the knowledge acquired during the celebration for spiritual benefits and extend same to others in the society for positive development of all.
He sought from the faithfuls prayers and support for the successes of his administration in the state.
Earlie, Sheikh Abubakar Daware enjoined people to use the teachings of Islam in all their dealings and unite live for peace and prosperity
Sheikh Daware called for understanding among the less privilege, the well to do in the society, religious leaders and government for the benefit of the society.
He commended the giant strides so far achieved by Governor Umaru Fintiri in his administration and prayed for guidance to him by Allah for Adamawa to forge ahead.
He equally advised the citizenry to not to disturb political leaders with frequent unnecessary requests but allow them to face governance for the overall interest of the state.
MOST READ
NPHCDA Establishes Emergency Centres In Katsina, Gombe States
el-Rufai Reveals How Dr Balarabe Became His Running Mate
Revocation Of Contract: WestAfricaENERG Denies Any Breach
Bayelsa Election: PDP Agents Luring Voters With Cash Inducements. Nabena Alleges
PMB Hails Pastor Bakare @65
PMB Congratulates Kaigama On Appointment As Catholic Archbishop Of Abuja
NCC Reassures Subscribers Of Value For Investment
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS21 hours ago
DSS Busts Cartel Of Child Abductors In Kebbi
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
APC: Conditions For Zoning No Longer Exist – Dahuwa.
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
Kogi Gov’ship: It’s Time For PDP, Wada To Accept Defeat – APC
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Bagudu Commends Dangote For Establishment Of Rice Mill Factory In Kebbi
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Sowore: PSC Warns Against Politicisation Of DSS
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Nigerian Navy Promotes 140 Senior Officers
-
BUSINESS9 hours ago
Otedola Doles Out N5bn For North East Intervention
-
CRIME20 hours ago
Man, 35 Nabbed For Defiling 5- year Old Girl