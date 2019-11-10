Electoral Violence, Vote Buying Could End With BVN – DVS

A firm, Digital Voting System (DVS), has developed a full – proof electronic system that rides on available citizens’ data platforms like the Bank Verification Number (BVN), which it said could help the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) resolve all forms of malpractices during voting.

This is even as the firm noted that vote buying, violence, voters intimidation amid other irregularities were a combination of factors that had cast doubts on the credibility of elections conducted in Nigeria.

Chief executive officer, DVS, Emmanuel Abah, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, said this trend could sink Nigeria deeper into the gorge of bad governance if left unchecked.

To halt this trend, the DVS CEO said electronic voting remains the only solution to Nigeria’s governance problems, as it would afford the country the opportunity of bringing forth leaders worth their salt.

“Voting in Nigeria has a notorious reputation, as it is usually tainted by uncanny influence of incumbent office holders, violence, money for votes and other malpractices,” he said.

Giving a historical perspective to Nigeria’s electoral problems, Abah said, “I may not have been so old on earth but I have followed political events in Nigeria for a long time. Looking back in time and from the documented experiences of most, if not all, of the people that have superintended all the electoral bodies that have organised and supervised elections in Nigeria, one could see one clear trend.

“It is historical and has almost become a norm to see incumbents assumed full control of the electoral bodies at the state and National levels, wielding powers that seemingly emasculate the power of the body, hence they end up being the determinant of who is elected into public offices. This is the root cause of most of Nigeria’s governance problems.”

He also decried that the trend has given birth to political thuggery, vote buying, godfatherism among others untoward scenarios could be halted with electronic voting, for which they have designed a perfect system that suits the situation in Nigeria.

“Currently, over 100 million people resident in Nigeria have bank accounts. This include Nigerians in diasporas too. If we take out the aliens who do not have BVN, the dead, and others who an ineligible to vote, we could have a data base of voters that could be controlled and monitored during elections. With this we can always conduct an election that is reliable.

“With the electronic voting system designed by DVS, every Nigerian, home and in diaspora could vote safely with their conscience from the comfort of their locations, without fear of being influenced by any powerful force.The essence is to create a perfect partnership with INEC to make voting in Nigeria seamless and trustworthy,” he said.

