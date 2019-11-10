Fayemi Not Denied US Visa – NGF

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum ( NGF) has stated that it wishes to correct the mischievous report of 247Ureport on the United States’ visa application of its chairman and governor of Ekiti State, Dr John Kayode Fayemi.

According to a statement by the head media affairs, NGF, Abdulrazaque Bello Barkindo,Governor Fayemi, like every other Nigerian citizen intending to visit the US, applied for a visa, attended his interview and was requested to pay the statutory visa acceptance fee by the US consulate.

He stated emphatically that the governor’s visa application was not denied.

He explained that anyone conversant with US visa application procedure knows that applicants are now routinely taken through administrative processing before visas are issued.

“When the American embassy indicated that the visa may not be ready by Friday, November 8, Dr Fayemi retrieved his passport because of a crucial speaking engagement at the AfDB Africa Investment Forum in South Africa on Monday, November 11, 2019.

“It is imperative to mention here that the NGF chairman, Dr John Kayode Fayemi, only just returned from the United States where he attended the United Nation’s General Assembly where the NGF organised a high-level side meeting on September 27, 2019.

“It is also important, at this juncture, to caution journalists on the rush to print, as blatant mischief, laden with glaring untruths as contained in the 247Ureports narrative, can drag the journalism profession to disrepute. Knowing Dr Fayemi, it is virtually impossible to associate him with the uncouth behavior that 247Ureports dramatized.

“Meanwhile, the trip to the United States is at the instance of the Dangote Foundation in concert with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and it is on course.” he stated .

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

