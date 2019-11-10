NEWS
Former LEADERSHIP Journalist Wins Nigeria’s OFAB Award
A former LEADERSHIP correspondent, Juliana Agbo, on Friday emerged second best reporter, print category in the 2019 Open Forum for Agricultural Biotechnology in Africa (OFAB) annual media awards.
The media award which was co-organised by the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) and the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF), was given in three categories, namely: Best TV, Best Radio and Best Print to celebrate deserving journalists and media practitioners who have made significant contributions to raising awareness about agricultural biotechnology in Nigeria.
In the other categories, Ayoola Kassim of Channels emerged winner for television, while Josiah Buzun of Radio Nigeria was awarded best radio reporter of the year, with the over all best prize awarded to Abdullahi Tsanmi of African Newspage, who would be representing Nigeria in Uganda for the grand finale.
In her welcome remarks, the coordinator of OFAB, Nigeria chapter, Dr Rose Maxwell Gidado, said the award which is its 3rd edition is celebrated annually across the seven OFAB host countries in Africa-Kenya,Tanzania, Ethiopia, Ghana, Uganda, Nigeria and Burkina Faso.
According to her, “The awards to be presented today are not just for recognising those journalists who have performed exceptionally well in their reportage, but also to honour those who are proactive and have contributed greatly to deepening the understanding of modern biotechnology in the country in the last one year.”
