Gombe Gov Swears In Commissioners

The Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, yesterday swore in 21 commissioners, two permanent secretaries and 15 special advisers.

The swearing- in ceremony was held at the Pantami Stadium, Gombe metropolis.

The governor, also assigned the 21 commissioners their respective portfolios.

The commissioners and their portfolios are, Barr. Zubairu Muhammad Umar, Attorney-General & Commissioner of Justice; Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo Waziri, Commissioner Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs; Dr. Aishatu Usman Maigari, Commissioner for Science, Technology and Innovation; Muhammad Danladi Adamu, Commissioner for Lands & Survey; Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Gana, Commissioner for Health.

Others are, Muhammad Gambo Magaji, Finance & Economic Development; Usman Jafun Biri,Rural, Community Development & Cooperatives; Nasiru Aliyu Mohammed, Commerce, Industry and Tourism; Shehu Ibrahim Madugu , Energy & Mineral Resources; Mrs. Naomi JJ Awak, Women Affairs and Social Development; Julius Ishaya, Youth & Sports Development; Meshack Audu Lauco, Higher Education; Mela Audu Nunghe, Special Duties; Engr. Abubakar Bappah, Works & Transport; Mijinyawa Yahaya, Water Resources.

Also, Dauda Batari Zambuk is to oversee the ministry of internal security & ethical orientation; Dr. Habu Dahiru, Education; Dr. Hussaina Mohammed Goje; Environment & Forest Resources; Mohammed Magaji Gettado, Agriculture & Animal Husbandry; Ibrahim Alhassan Kwami, Information & Culture and Adamu Kupto Dishi is the commissioner for housing & urban development.

