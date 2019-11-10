NEWS
Gombe Gov Swears In Commissioners
The Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, yesterday swore in 21 commissioners, two permanent secretaries and 15 special advisers.
The swearing- in ceremony was held at the Pantami Stadium, Gombe metropolis.
The governor, also assigned the 21 commissioners their respective portfolios.
The commissioners and their portfolios are, Barr. Zubairu Muhammad Umar, Attorney-General & Commissioner of Justice; Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo Waziri, Commissioner Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs; Dr. Aishatu Usman Maigari, Commissioner for Science, Technology and Innovation; Muhammad Danladi Adamu, Commissioner for Lands & Survey; Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Gana, Commissioner for Health.
Others are, Muhammad Gambo Magaji, Finance & Economic Development; Usman Jafun Biri,Rural, Community Development & Cooperatives; Nasiru Aliyu Mohammed, Commerce, Industry and Tourism; Shehu Ibrahim Madugu , Energy & Mineral Resources; Mrs. Naomi JJ Awak, Women Affairs and Social Development; Julius Ishaya, Youth & Sports Development; Meshack Audu Lauco, Higher Education; Mela Audu Nunghe, Special Duties; Engr. Abubakar Bappah, Works & Transport; Mijinyawa Yahaya, Water Resources.
Also, Dauda Batari Zambuk is to oversee the ministry of internal security & ethical orientation; Dr. Habu Dahiru, Education; Dr. Hussaina Mohammed Goje; Environment & Forest Resources; Mohammed Magaji Gettado, Agriculture & Animal Husbandry; Ibrahim Alhassan Kwami, Information & Culture and Adamu Kupto Dishi is the commissioner for housing & urban development.
MOST READ
NPHCDA Establishes Emergency Centres In Katsina, Gombe States
el-Rufai Reveals How Dr Balarabe Became His Running Mate
Revocation Of Contract: WestAfricaENERG Denies Any Breach
Bayelsa Election: PDP Agents Luring Voters With Cash Inducements. Nabena Alleges
PMB Hails Pastor Bakare @65
PMB Congratulates Kaigama On Appointment As Catholic Archbishop Of Abuja
NCC Reassures Subscribers Of Value For Investment
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS21 hours ago
DSS Busts Cartel Of Child Abductors In Kebbi
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
APC: Conditions For Zoning No Longer Exist – Dahuwa.
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
Kogi Gov’ship: It’s Time For PDP, Wada To Accept Defeat – APC
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Bagudu Commends Dangote For Establishment Of Rice Mill Factory In Kebbi
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Sowore: PSC Warns Against Politicisation Of DSS
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Nigerian Navy Promotes 140 Senior Officers
-
BUSINESS9 hours ago
Otedola Doles Out N5bn For North East Intervention
-
CRIME20 hours ago
Man, 35 Nabbed For Defiling 5- year Old Girl