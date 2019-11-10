Govs vs Natl’ Party Chairmen: Who Blinked First?

In this piece CHIBUZO UKAIBE and MOSES ORJIME, look at the history of political battles between governors and national chairmen who hail from the same state.

The raging battle between the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole reflects the typical war of political dominance and relevance which has somewhat defined the political space since 1999.

Since the fourth republic, incumbent governors and national chairmen who belong to the same political party and hail from the same state barely got along politically.

Whatever measure of political arrangement or romance they enjoy fade away no sooner than when intra-party intrigues intensify ahead elections to occupy political positions in the state.

It was gathered that this scenario has seen to a seeming hesitance on the part of state governors to support the emergence of national party chairmen from their states as was seen in the cases of former Bauchi State Governor, Isa Yuguda and Adamu Muazu; former Adamawa State Governor, Murtala Nyako and Bamanga Tukur; all of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It was even alleged that former Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo has turned down the offer to have a national chairman emerge from his state during the search for Muazu’s replacement.

However, while the ferocity of battles between governors and party national chairmen varied in states, there were certain factors that seem prevalent. LEADERSHIP Sunday observes that in most cases where such turf war occur so intensely, the national chairman would have served as a former governor. Perhaps this is so because most parties seem to lean towards leveraging on the wealth of experience of former governors in the management of parties.

It was also observed that both actors usually belong to the ruling party at the center.

Still, there were exemptions of sorts such that either the frictions between the actors were better managed and as such, didn’t make it to the public space or, perhaps, the rules of engagement were strictly adhered to by the governor and the national chairman.

For instance, in the days of Bisi Akande as national chairman of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), there was hardly a mention of a crisis of confidence between him and then governor Rauf Aregbesola, even though they were in the opposition party at nationally.

The tenures of Solomon Lar and Audu Ogbeh as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairmen also witnessed little or no mention of crisis with their then governors Joshua Dariye and Senator George Akume, respectively.

So far, the national chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has enjoyed a smooth rapport with his governor, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

What’s more, in most cases, governors tend to rally behind any of their embattled colleagues who have had to engage in a territorial battle with the national chairman.

However, recent political history provides some tough battles that raged between governors and national chairmen who hail from same states.

Benue: Akume vs Gemade

George Akume and Engr Barnabas Gemade had a tough rapport as governor and national chairman of PDP respectively.

It was gathered that rift was traced to Akume’s refusal to submit Gemade’s name as the sole ministerial nominee in the early days of this administration.

Providing an insight into the cause of the problem, the then chief press secretary to Akume, Mr Tahav Agerzua alleged that “Gemade’s grouse stems from the governor’s refusal to submit his name as the sole ministerial nominee from the state at the initial stage of the Obasanjo administration”, adding that instead of pandering to his wishes, Akume submitted a name each, including Gemade’s, from the three senatorial zones.

However, as the battle continued, the paramount ruler of the Tiv nation, Dr. Alfred Akume Torkula, Tor Tiv, at the time, read the riot act to the two factions, ordering them to sheathe their swords or risk the wrath of the traditional council.

The Tor Tiv had warned the two factions during a reconciliatory meeting held in his palace in Gboko. While Akume won a second tenure, Gemade was removed from office.

He was also expelled from the party in 2003 on account of alleged anti-party activities. He was accused of supporting the candidate of the United Nigeria Peoples Party (UNPP) in the 2003 elections for Governor of Benue State rather than the PDP candidate, Chief George Akume.

He was subsequently readmitted to the party and became a member of the Board of Trustees. In an interview years later, he described the turbulence in the leadership of the PDP as healthy, showing competition between individuals rather than a power-sharing arrangement between the different groups.

Adamawa: Nyako vs Tukur

The battle between Bamanga Tukur and Murtala Nyako had far reaching effect as it contributed to the revolt by some governors against the PDP and then President Goodluck Jonathan which ultimately led to the party’s defeat in 2015.

The groused between the then PDP national chairman Tukur and former governor Nyako way before the former emerged as helmsman of the party nationally. First, Tukur a former Governor of old Gongola State which included Adamawa State, emerged at a time governors of the PDP had become too powerful, dictating the affairs of the party.

Tukur’s emergence, despite being a founding father of the party, was rejected by the college of PDP governors, led by Nyako. The older governor was the candidate of the then President Goodluck Jonathan who as was gathered, opted for Tukur in a bid to check the influence of the governors in the party.

But there was more to the rivalry. Nyako and Tukur, were also alleged to have nursed plans to install their children as governors in the build up to the 2015 election, a situation which fueled the battle for the soul of the party in the state.

Tukur moved to strengthen his hands in the state with the dissolution of the state executive of the party. The NWC said the reason for the move was that the state chairman, Alhaji Umaru Mijinyawa Kugama had overstayed his tenure and was from the same senatorial district as Governor Nyako.

The dissolution of the state executive was, however, opposed by the governors who alleged, among others, that it would inspire anarchy and lead to a situation where NWC members at the least provocation pre dissolve state executives of the party. The state executives of the party are in almost all cases loyal to the governors and the decision against the Adamawa State chapter was seen as something that, if not checked, could in future affect all of them.

Nyako through the backing of his colleagues prevailed in the territorial war as Jonathan withdrew his support for the national chairman in the face of crisis that had almost grounded the party at the time. Tukur subsequently resigned. But in a bid to massage his bruised ego, Jonathan appointed him ambassador at large as well as chairman of the Board of Nigeria Railway Corporation.

However, the damage done to the party on account of that crisis both at the state and at the national level was irreparable leading to PDP losing power at state and at the centre in 2015.

Kogi: Ali Vs Idris

Like other rivalries, the crisis between Ahmadu Ali as national chairman of PDP from 2005 to 2007 and then Kogi State governor, Ibrahim Idris captured the attention of not just the party but the nation.

Ali who was said to have been instrumental to the emergence of Idris as governor in the state had fallen out with the later soon after he emerged national chairman of the party.

However, the face off between the two leaders over the control of the party in the state manifested during the second term bid of the governor, who was able to secure a second term.

Interestingly, Idris also survived the Ali years who called the garrison commander in PDP because of his closeness to former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Shortly after Ali left office, the friction between the two leaders resurfaced. Ali chided Idris for accusing him of working against his (Idris) re-nomination as the PDP flagbearer in a re-run election, when he was national chairman.

Enugu: Nwodo vs Chime

The battle between Okwesileze Nwodo and Sullivan Chime in Enugu State was no different. The then governor was not favorably disposed to Nwodo, one of his predecessors, emerging the national chairman of the party, perhaps he was mindful of the power tussle that was inevitable. Although he celebrated Nwodo’s emergence amid agreements that both leaders should respect rules of engagments, it wasn’t long before they withdrew into was seemes like their already dug trenches.

The dissolution of the PDP executive in the state was one of the high points of the battle. what’s more, Nwodo had returned to PDP barely a year before he was made the party national chairman after Prince Vincent Ogbulafor was forced to resign over the intrigues that trailed Jonathan’s assumption as President following the demise of former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in 2009.

Narrating his ordeal, Nwodo recounted how he was fraustrated from being registered as a member of the party. “I was embarrassed on that day when it was time for a welcome address to be read and the Ward Chairman could not be found. I was embarrassed that when we reached the high point of the function for me to be re-registered in my Ward, my Ward Secretary was not there, the register was not there and there were no membership cards.

Nwodo added, “I complained over ten times to the governor, to the chairman of the party in the state and to the local government functionaries of the party. As I speak to you, I am yet to be re-entered into the register and given a membership card. I felt it was humiliation for National Chairman who was three years National Secretary and founding Secretary of the party and who was governor of this state and two-third of Ebonyi State.

“This situation continued to multiply in the sense that when my Ward Chairman died and I requested to replace him from the same village, I was not allowed to. The entire stakeholders in my Ward wrote to the Chairman of the party in the local government , the local government council chairman and to the state party requesting that my nominee should become the chairman of my Ward, we were denied that opportunity.

“A deputy chairman of the Ward was asked to become the chairman. I felt that this was manifest hostility for me as chairman of PDP. Because we were preaching internal democracy, we were preaching level playing ground, we are preaching that there should be no more godfatherism and godmotherism in our party, the mantra in Enugu then was that all elected people whether in the party, in the local government or in the House of Assembly, in the House of Representatives or in the Senate will have automatic go back.”

Interventions by the traditional rulers proved abortive as Nwodo was eventually edged out of the party following the withdrawal of Jonathan’s support for the then embattled chairman. Expectedly, Chime won the turf war with the support of his colleagues.

In an election year, it was learnt that the former president withdrew his support for Nwodo in return for the governors’ support in the contentious 2011 election.

Conclusion.

As the political war between governor Obasaki and Oshiomhole continues to rage, indications that most of the APC governors have already lined up behind their colleague is rift. It was learnt that their recent visit to the National Assembly leadership which has also tried to intervene in the matter, was part of efforts to secure some sort of win-win scenario for both the embattled colleague and their beleaguered national chairman.

Clearly, while the raging crisis is poised to stretched conflict resolution mechanisms of the APC, whether or not the issues will be resolved ahead of 2020 governorship election in Edo State is a matter of time.

