Indian PM Sues For Calm Over S’Court Verdict On Ayodhya Holy Site

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has appealed to citizens of that country to respect the Supreme Court Judgment which gave the holy site of Ayodhya in Northern India to Hindus, saying the verdict should not stop the people from maintaining the tradition of amity, unity and harmony.

The apex court had yesterday ruled that a Hindu temple could be built at the site of a razed mosque in a historic verdict on a dispute that has unsettled that country for decades.

The verdict which awarded the land at the heart of the clash to a Hindu litigant over Muslim objections is said to be a major victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The building of a temple to the Hindu god, Ram, in the town of Ayodhya is a long-cherished goal of Hindu nationalists and a key objective of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata party.

Reacting to the verdict of the highest court in India in a statement he issued yesterday, Prime Minister Modi hailed the ruling and called for calm.

He said, “The Honourable Supreme Court has given its verdict on the Ayodhya issue. This verdict shouldn’t be seen as a win or loss for anybody. Be it Ram Bhakti or Rahim Bhakti, it is imperative that we strengthen the spirit of Rashtra Bhakti. May peace and harmony prevail!

“SC’s Ayodhya Judgment is notable because: It highlights that any dispute can be amicably solved in the spirit of due process of law. It reaffirms the independence, transparency and farsightedness of our judiciary. It clearly illustrates everybody is equal before the law.

“The halls of justice have amicably concluded a matter going on for decades. Every side, every point of view was given adequate time and opportunity to express differing points of view. This verdict will further increase people’s faith in judicial processes.

“The calm and peace maintained by 130 core Indians in the run-up to today’s verdict manifest India’s inherent commitment to peaceful coexistence. May this very spirit of unity and togetherness power the development trajectory of our nation. May every Indian be empowered.”

Our correspondent reports that the Indian jurisprudence was yesterday, enriched following the landmark ruling by a five member panel the Indian Supreme Court justices.

Specifically, the Court held that the disputed holy site of Ayodhya in northern India should be given to Hindus who want a temple built there.

Unanimously the justices of the Indian apex court ruled that a report by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) provided evidence that the remains of a building “that was not Islamic” was beneath the structure of the demolished Babri Mosque.

Accordingly, they directed the federal government to set up a trust to manage and oversee the construction of the temple.

Members of the panel are Chief Justice Gogol, Justice Bobde, Justice Bhushan, Justice Nazeer and Justice Chandrachud.

The Justices contended that the verdict was based on law and not on faith.

Also, the Indian Embassy in statement made available to LEADERSHIP Sunday said, the verdict “took into account archaeological evidence from the site, presented by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).”

The Embassy noted that the issue in contention was entirely India’s domestic affair, emphasising that the case has a long history that relevant institutions of state have been handling in line with the Constitution of India.

“The issue at hand is essentially a domestic matter of India. It is a legal issue, with a long history that has been addressed by institutions provided in our Constitution, which are independent and have proven track record”, it noted.

The Indian Government, the embassy said, is committed to maintaining and respecting the age-long harmony the country has always enjoyed, insisting that the sanctity of places of worship will be upheld at all times.

“Government of India is committed to ensuring our longstanding tradition of goodwill and harmony among all communities as well as our deep respect for safeguarding all places of worship. The Judgment will in no way infringe on the rights of citizens of any faith”, it added.

Prominent voices in public life, including the All lndia Muslim Personal Law Board, also appealed to citizens to respect the judgment and to maintain calm.

The about one billion population of India consists of different religions and belief.

India, which gained independence from Great Britain in 1947, is the largest democracy.

Despite its huge population and diversities, India has remained one of the most dynamic, organised and peaceful democracy globally.

