Institute Calls For Speedy Passage Of Social Work Bill

The Institute of Social Work of Nigeria has called for speedy passage of the social work bill, to give legal backing to social work practice in the country.

Executive director of the institute, Dr John Emaimo, made the call at the 10th annual international conference of the institute in Abuja.

He stressed the need for the bill to be passed into law, while emphasising that the institute was positioned to change the narrative as against the backdrop of social work practice in the country.

He further stated that the practice of social work cannot be completely left in the hands of experts, but also for those few individuals who were willing to be trained.

According to him, the structure to make social work practicable in the country was available, but regreted that the people within the structure were not at the moment providing the needed energy and skill, which he said necessitated the event.

Rt. Hon Samuel Ikon, Founder, Global Access to Relief Reserviour Initiative, in his speech, said that an estimated number of over 45million persons were captured in slavery all over the world.

He also lamented that the perpetrators were so powerful that they often evade the strong arms of the law, stressing that no single agency can fight the syndicate thus the need for inter-agency collaboration.

He further stated that victims were disadvantaged in the sense that some of them stayed longer in the camp of their captors and when they were finally released, the law of the land was working against them, not considering their predicaments.

“The responsibility is ours, because many persons out there capitalise on people’s ignorance by taking them into slavery in the disguise of well-paying jobs outside the shores of the land,” said Ikon.

He, however, called on all social workers to share information by means of advocacy and awareness campaigns to enable everyone especially those vulnerable understand the dangers and also have immediate help lines for urgent intervention.

In his remark, Special Assistant to the Speaker, House of Representatives on International Displaced Persons (IDPs), Mr. Hamza Ibrahim, applauded the feat the institute as attained in the last 10 years of operations, while calling for more advocacy in addressing issues of social development in the country.

According to him, “In most IDP camps, their focus is on humanitarian operations rather than psycho-social intervention, though food and clothing are important but their psychosocial needs are more glaring and requires urgent intervention with social workers key to helping with this persons.”

Executive secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu, in his goodwill message, charged all social workers to wake up to their responsibility of human rights protection at all levels and community space.

Represented by Barr. Iheme Richmond, the executive secretary stressed the need for social work practitioners to see the protection of human right as a fundamental reason for engagement and to observe human rights violations and take necessary actions when necessary.

He, therefore, called for collaboration with the institute in order to foster synergy and also help reposition its services to better humanity.

