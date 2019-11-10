Issues As Electoral Commission Shifts Adamawa Council Polls

HUSSAINI HAMMANGABDO writes on the intrigues arising from the sudden postponement of council polls in Adamawa State.

Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC) has hinged the recent cancellation of local government election across the 21 councils of the state on “logistics and other problems being faced by the commission.” A new date, December 7, this year, has been fixed for the conduct of the elections.

A release by the ADSIEC chairman, Isa Shettima, said that receiving and considering petitions from aspirants adjudged not qualified to contest will be conducted by the commission.

“ADSIEC wishes to inform the general public, particularly all political parties participating in the local government election earlier scheduled for November 9, that it has now been rescheduled to take place on December 7, due to logistics and other problems,” he said.

The statement indicated that the display of names of successfully screened candidates will be between November 11 and 13; while last day allowed for election campaigns is December 6.

The opposition All Progressives Congress Party (APC) in the state, is however, calling for a free and fair election in the forthcoming local government election against the standard practice in the state, where ruling party wins it all.

The party stated its view through Umar Duhu, former vice chairman for North-East of the party. He said the party would not tolerate any group or individuals that would mar the processes of the forthcoming council polls.

Duhu said it is no longer business as usual, as the party, according to him, is poised to ensure results of the forthcoming polls announced in accordance with the law.

“’Let me assure you in confidence, that, APC as a party would not tolerate, individuals that would subvert the forthcoming LGA election result in the state.

“’We are ready to throw in the towel, as it is not business as usual.

“Anybody that tampers with victory of another party, we would use the law to revert and prosecute the offender. The result must be announced in accordance with the law”, he warned.

According to the APC stalwart, the party had repositioned itself against the monumental loss in the last general polls. The victory of the opposition party, could only be visible in few places considered to have strongholds.

According to Alhaji Ahmed Lawan, the organising secretary of APC in the state, the party was not happy with the rescheduled date, but had no option than to accept the development in good faith.

“The whole thing looks like the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is jittery of conducting the local government elections in the state

“The APC will give them the benefit of doubt to make adequate arrangement for the election.

“All we are demanding is level playing field and a free and fair election,” Lawan said.

Alhaji Yahaya Hammanjulde, the state chairman of Africa Democratic Congress (ADC), expressed dismay over the postponement saying its members were fully ready for the election.

“We are not happy but as a law abiding party we have no option but to wait for the rescheduled date.

“Our hope is that it will be a free and fair election,” Hammanjulde said.

Also speaking, the organising secretary of PDP in the state, Alhaji Hamza Bello, said that the party suspended the planned flag off and campaign tour in respect of the election, following the development.

“The party had fully mobilised its members for the flag-off campaigns but had to put it off due to the change in date.”

As the goal for establishing local government is to bring governance closer to the people for service delivery, the struggle to dominate the third tier of government would be tensed between the major political parties in the state. All eye is on ADSEIC for free and credible conduct of the polls in the state.

