Kogi 2019: NUJ, NGO Stage Media Peace Rally

Ahead of the November 16, 2019governorship election in Kogi State, the state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in conjunction with a non governmental Organisation (NGO), Search for Common Ground, has staged a “Media Peace Day” in Lokoja, the state capital.

The NUJ state chairman, Adeiza Momojimoh said the programme was organised to preach the importance of peace ahead the governorship election in the state.

The peace rally saw media practitioners in the state do a road walk to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the police command headquarters in Lokoja, where peace messages were delivered to the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) and the Commissioner of Police (CP) .

The Commissioner of Police, Kogi State command, Mr Hakeem Busari said the command would provide adequate security for lives and property to enable the electorate exercise their franchise in the forthcoming governorship election.

Busari added that the police will continue to provide adequate security all through the campaigns up till the election proper when the personnel would be further beefed up with more reinforcement.

“Everybody has a right to canvass for votes. We have been giving everybody level playing ground. The IG has assisted us by posting manpower to us before this election to ensure that we manage the campaign period”, he said.

During the election, the Police Commissioner said, all the polling units would be well-manned with at least, eight personnel each to provide adequate security and enable the electorate to cast their votes without molestations.

“There’s going to be adequate personnel on ground for everybody. All law-abiding citizens should come out and exercise their franchise”, he stated.

In the same vein, Prof. James Apam, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), said the Commission was prepared and committed to conducting the November 16, election in free, fair and credible manner.

“This time around, we want to hold a brief and clean election in this state, at least, for once. The young persons and women are going to help. Our meetings with young people and also the women are also going to help because the young people are always the ones who are usually mobilised for thuggery.

“I have always said, you take a long period of time to prepare for elections and on the election day, one gunshot disrupts everything you prepared over time. So, that’s one of those things we want to avoid. We want the people of the state to challenge us by remaining peaceful on the election day”, Apam said.

Earlier,Adeiza Momojimoh, charged INEC to conduct a free, fair and credible elections for the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.

Momohjimoh who was represented by secretary of the Council, Alhaji Seidu Ademu presented the Kogi Media Position and 11-demand to INEC with a charge on the commission to function independently, free from external control and influence.

Mrs Ann Olurinde, NAWOJ chairperson presented the Media Position and an eight-point demand to the Commissioner of Police with a call on the Police command to promote peaceful participation and smooth conduct through unbiased operations.

