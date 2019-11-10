Kogi Gov’ship: It’s Time For PDP, Wada To Accept Defeat – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council in Kogi State has urged the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Musa Wada, to accept their fate ahead of this week’s governorship election, saying they are unprepared to govern the state.

Chairman, media and publicity committee of the APC campaign team, Hon Kingsley Fanwo, state the council’s position while addressing journalists in Kabba after an APC stakeholders meeting by Kogi West leaders alleged that Wada has issues to clear over his mental health.

He said, “The People’s Democratic Party Governorship candidate for the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State, Engr Musa Wada owes Kogites explanation on his mental health. He needs to come clear to tell the people he is mentally fit to lead the state.

“We have some documents at our disposal which suggests that Engr Wada is battling with mental illness. To govern a state, he needs his mind at its best. The PDP knows they do not stand any chance ahead of the forthcoming election in Kogi State. They have resorted to deploying thugs to disrupt polls. A military man from the Area Council in Yagba West and a retired military officers have been contracted by the PDP to import fake soldiers as well as weapons to disrupt the election.

“We have it on good authority that dangerous weapons are already kept at an undisclosed location in Mopamuro LGA with the intention of attacking and harassing APC leaders across the State.

“Security agents should rise to the occasion by scuttling the evil plans of the PDP leaders who have lost faith in their chances. Our people should come out to vote and their votes will surely count”.

Fanwo said it is high time PDP played the game according to democratic rules; saying their abysmal years in office had made it impossible for them to regain the confidence of the people.

He continued: “We want to place it on record that the PDP is not prepared for a free poll. They are planning to kill innocent people to rig themselves into power.

“As a party, we are undaunted by those crude mentality as the security apparatus in the state is capable of dealing with their thugs. Undemocratic elements can never triumph in a democracy.

“If PDP was popular, why were they recruiting thugs? Why are they recruiting thugs to attack APC leaders? We urge our supporters to shun any reprisals as our security and legal institutions are capable of dealing with the situation appropriately.

“The world should also know that Kogi is not at war but going through the process of electing a governor. The People’s voices have chosen Governor Yahaya Bello who has healed the state from the balkanization and underdevelopment into which she was dipped by the PDP era of governance error”.

The Campaign spokesman predicted a massive win for the APC in the forthcoming governorship election, saying PDP was only deploying propaganda to win “unmerited sympathy”.

“APC will win and win well on November 16. We have the people who cannot be defeated by the lies and violence. Kogi people have made their choice already”, he assured.

