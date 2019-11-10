NEWS
Kwara NLC Breaks Silence On N30,000 Minimum Wage
The Kwara State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC ) will soon make public its position on the implementation of N30,000 new minimum wage for workers in the state.
The union which has kept mute on the issue said it will not rush into signing an agreement with the state government on the new minimum wage .
It added that it would wait for further directive on a new template for implementation from its national headquarters.
The NLC chairman in the state, Comrade Issa Ore dropped this hint during a meeting with state chairmen of industrial unions in Ilorin, the state capital.
He said the congress had agreed to wait for the new template following a recent meeting held in Enugu State where its national leadership “cautioned labour leaders at the state levels against rushing into signing an agreement with state governments”.
At the meeting, the NLC chairman called the second vice chairman of the congress who doubles as the state’ s chairman of NULGE, comrade Yusuf Ayinla who represented him at the Enugu meeting to brief the meeting.
Speaking further ,Ore also assured pensioners in the state that the NLC will always make case for their welfare as they would not be left out in the struggle to make life meaningful for all and sundry.
The labour leader appealed to workers in the state to be patient, assuring that their interests and yearnings will be protected .
He said the congress will also work with organised labour including the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) to ensure success in its struggle for the cause of workers and pensioners.
