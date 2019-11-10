Man, 35 Nabbed For Defiling 5- year Old Girl

A 35-year old man has been arrested for allegedly defiling a five year old girl in Lagos.

Spokesperson of Police in Lagos, Bala Elkana, a deputy superintendent of police, in a statement available to journalist on Sunday said that the incident happened November 5, 2019 at about 1615 hours, when Bariga Police Station arrested one Bunmi Adeyemi, 35-years of age of No 8 Alhaji Alake Street Bariga for Defiling a five year old girl (name withheld).

He said the suspect was arrested by a team of detectives from the Family Support Unit and confessed to the commission of the crime.

“The victim was taken to Mirabel Centre Ikeja for medical treatment and forensic examination”

He added that, Gender Unit of the has taken over the investigation and the suspect will be charged to Court.

