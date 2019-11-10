CRIME
Man, 35 Nabbed For Defiling 5- year Old Girl
A 35-year old man has been arrested for allegedly defiling a five year old girl in Lagos.
Spokesperson of Police in Lagos, Bala Elkana, a deputy superintendent of police, in a statement available to journalist on Sunday said that the incident happened November 5, 2019 at about 1615 hours, when Bariga Police Station arrested one Bunmi Adeyemi, 35-years of age of No 8 Alhaji Alake Street Bariga for Defiling a five year old girl (name withheld).
He said the suspect was arrested by a team of detectives from the Family Support Unit and confessed to the commission of the crime.
“The victim was taken to Mirabel Centre Ikeja for medical treatment and forensic examination”
He added that, Gender Unit of the has taken over the investigation and the suspect will be charged to Court.
MOST READ
NPHCDA Establishes Emergency Centres In Katsina, Gombe States
el-Rufai Reveals How Dr Balarabe Became His Running Mate
Revocation Of Contract: WestAfricaENERG Denies Any Breach
Bayelsa Election: PDP Agents Luring Voters With Cash Inducements. Nabena Alleges
PMB Hails Pastor Bakare @65
PMB Congratulates Kaigama On Appointment As Catholic Archbishop Of Abuja
NCC Reassures Subscribers Of Value For Investment
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS21 hours ago
DSS Busts Cartel Of Child Abductors In Kebbi
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
APC: Conditions For Zoning No Longer Exist – Dahuwa.
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
Kogi Gov’ship: It’s Time For PDP, Wada To Accept Defeat – APC
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Bagudu Commends Dangote For Establishment Of Rice Mill Factory In Kebbi
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Sowore: PSC Warns Against Politicisation Of DSS
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Nigerian Navy Promotes 140 Senior Officers
-
BUSINESS9 hours ago
Otedola Doles Out N5bn For North East Intervention
-
POLITICS5 hours ago
el-Rufai Reveals How Dr Balarabe Became His Running Mate