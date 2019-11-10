Minister Tasks Corps Members On Skills Acquisition

The minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, has tasked corps members to actively participate in skills acquisition training, which could make them self-reliant.

The minister gave the charge yesterday when he visited 2019 batch ‘C’ corps members undergoing orientation at NYSC permanent orientation camp Keffi, in Nasarawa State, adding that they were expected to learn one skill or the other before the end of their service year which would boost their chances of being self-reliant and as employers of labour.

Dare further promised to partner with the ministry of health to provide more than 1000 treated mosquito nets and also pledged on a personal note to donate 500 mattresses to the Keffi camp.

“More than eight skills acquisition programmes were designed for corps members in collaboration with some agencies to facilitate the training programmess.

“In the SAED digital skills programs which will run for ten days and after that there will be an enrollment for you which will take two month also.There will be a digital training centre in the state at the end, certificates will be given in web deigns, apps development, coding and mobile repair among others which will be helpful in your development,” he said.

On her part, NYSC coordinator for Nasarawa State, Hajiya Ramatu Sanda, commended the minister for visiting and his kind gesture to the camp, adding that the corps members comprising 946 males and 1106 females were ready to take full advantage of their service year to nurture their creative instincts.

