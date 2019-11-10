N5bn Ready For Disbursement To Applicants From Registered Cooperatives – Minister

At the end of the just -concluded 2019 and 3rd National Council Meeting on Mines and Mineral Resources Development (NCMMRD) titled: “Nigeria Minerals and Metal Sector: Spectrum for Investment Opportunities for Economic Growth and Development,” the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, spoke on efforts made to ensure that artisanal miners begin to access soft loans from the N5 billion Solid Minerals Development Fund raised by the Bank of Industry (BoaI) and the ministry. ABAH ADAH writes

Having identified and grouped over 1, 300 artisanal miners into cooperatives as stated in your speech, how soon would you begin the disbursement of the N5 billion as loans to them?

Like I said, 1, 346 of them have been grouped into cooperatives, and that is the starting point. Yes the money is ready for disbursement but you can’t just begin to distribute to them. From the groups, people who may need the loan have to come forward and apply for it. They need to come up with their plans. All that an applicant needs is for the cooperative to guarantee the individual to collect the money; so it is open. Once a cooperative is properly registered, i.e. you have to undergo the process of registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), and you should have trustees who can be held responsible in the case of any breach of agreement. Then the needy members of the cooperative would talk to their colleagues who would guarantee them after which they can access the loan.

What is your take on the thematic report presented to the council today?

It was quite interesting. If you look at this meeting, we reeled out the actions taken from the one done last year. And it may interest you to know that 24 out of the 35 pending issues have been resolved and turned around. You would say that is a pass mark. And like I said, we’ve got a national assembly that is very cooperative and willing to work with the federal government. As you can see the chairman of the house committee is here; that is an evidence of that, so I am sure those legislations that couldn’t pass the test of the last assembly will definitely pass this one.

And of course that will also increase the number of resolutions that have been taken care of. And I am sure the 47 section points that we read today, before the next council meeting, may be in Nasarawa or Plateau State, we will have done justice to most of them.

In your speech at this event, you made mention of 1, 467 artisanal mining sites that the ministry has identified, what is the next step?

What we are doing is that once those sites are recognised, which is an ongoing process, then we can approach those people who are working there, teach them paper methods and of course do the needful. That is the essence of this identification.

As for the abandoned mining sites, how far has the federal government gone in addressing them?

The issue of reclaiming the sites is an ongoing process. Government is not resting, and appropriation is made every year towards that. Government will continue to source funds to tackle that until those sites are finally taken care of as appropriate.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

