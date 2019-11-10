NEWS
NASC Commences Implementation Of SeedCodex To Check Fake Seeds
The National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC) will commence the implementation of digital coding and labelling of certified seeds (SeedCodex) by the next planting season in 2020.
Speaking with some journalists in Abuja at the weekend, the director-general of NASC, Dr Olusegun Ojo, explained that the aim of the SeedCodex is to help farmers detect fake and adulterated seeds and partronise quality seeds for maximum yield and national food sufficiency.
According to him, the electronic verification and authentication system involves sending digital codes hidden under a scratchable veneer on the seed pack, to appropriate telephone line.
Ojo also explained that the introduction of technology into seed production and regulation will bring transparency into the seed supply chain and expose sharp practices by certified producers.
He said: ‘‘Section 19 of the Act makes it a criminal offence for any seeds dealer to market any seed in the country without certification by the Council. We regulate so as to introduce sanity into the system otherwise there will be a lot of confusion and farmers will not be protected.’’
He further explained that NASC was in partnership with various organisations state and non-state organisations to ensure that quality seeds are available to farmers. ‘‘Partnership is our key strategy for success. That is why we continue to partner with various organizations whether government, private, NGO, CBO, CSO, media etc, Financial institutions, Security agencies name it. We are open to work and collaborate with all to usher in quality seeds in Nigeria,’’ he said.
According to Ojo, the Council had trained seed certification officers as well as inaugurated Seed Committees across the states and oriented the Agricultural Development Programme (ADP) personnel for the purposes of ensuring that sub-standard seeds are eliminated in the seed industry.
He said: “We are currently making efforts to be a strong nation in the World Seed Partnership and that is why we are seriously doing all to become member of bodies such as the International Seed Testing Association (ISTA), the International Union for the Protection of New Varieties of Plant (UPOV), the Seed Scheme of the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the International Seed Federation (ISF), the Africa Seed Trade Association (AFSTA), AfricaSeeds etc.’’
MOST READ
NPHCDA Establishes Emergency Centres In Katsina, Gombe States
el-Rufai Reveals How Dr Balarabe Became His Running Mate
Revocation Of Contract: WestAfricaENERG Denies Any Breach
Bayelsa Election: PDP Agents Luring Voters With Cash Inducements. Nabena Alleges
PMB Hails Pastor Bakare @65
PMB Congratulates Kaigama On Appointment As Catholic Archbishop Of Abuja
NCC Reassures Subscribers Of Value For Investment
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS21 hours ago
DSS Busts Cartel Of Child Abductors In Kebbi
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
APC: Conditions For Zoning No Longer Exist – Dahuwa.
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
Kogi Gov’ship: It’s Time For PDP, Wada To Accept Defeat – APC
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Bagudu Commends Dangote For Establishment Of Rice Mill Factory In Kebbi
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Sowore: PSC Warns Against Politicisation Of DSS
-
BUSINESS9 hours ago
Otedola Doles Out N5bn For North East Intervention
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Nigerian Navy Promotes 140 Senior Officers
-
CRIME20 hours ago
Man, 35 Nabbed For Defiling 5- year Old Girl