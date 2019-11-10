New Railway Plant To Create 5,000 Jobs – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osibanjo hinted yesterday that the newly inaugurated Railway Wagon assembly plant in Kajola, Ogun State, will create 5000 direct and indirect jobs.

He said the plant which is a private investment to be undertaken by Messers CCECC is central in the production of rolling stock needed for the railway modernization programme being implemented by the Buhari administration.

Osinbajo who spoke during the ground-breaking ceremony for the local railway and rolling stock assembly and manufacturing plant at Kajola noted that the ceremony was not just another event, but is a historic turning point.

The VP stated: “For us, the railway is not only an alternative and comfortable mode of travel, it holds the master key to transforming commerce in Nigeria and across the continent. By linking our ports to rail lines and now, building the rolling stock locally, import and export business within, into and out of Africa’s largest market will never be the same.

“When completed, it is expected that the plant would produce some parts of the wagons for the Lagos – Ibadan and Abuja – Kaduna rail lines, but also for the central rail lines and to satisfy the needs of other rail operators within the West- African sub-region.

“Secondly, the citing of the plant here in Nigeria and the commitment to hiring Nigerians and Nigerian businesses affirms the Presidents directives in Executive Order 5 on prioritizing Nigerians and Nigerian businesses in the innovation, production and procurement of Engineering projects and services.

“The plant would offer an important platform for engineers, technicians, artisans and other professionals to gain the specialized skills required for the production and maintenance of rolling stock. This will invariably conduce to spin-off businesses in the region of operation and across the country wherever rail networks are in existence. The plant is expected to generate about 5,000 direct and indirect jobs.”

On his part, minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi stated that the construction of the segment two of the Lagos – Kano railway modernization project as, the Lagos – Ibadan segment with extension to Lagos Ports complex at Apapa which is nearing completion, holds the key to the development of the economy of the nation from the commercial city of Lagos to the commercial hub of Northern Nigeria.

He said, “To meet the increasing demand of both passengers and freight on the new Nigeria Standard Gauge Railway Service, the federal government awarded contract for the procurement of Rolling Stock that is, Locomotives, Coaches, Wagons and contemporary Diesel Multiple Units to serve movement of passengers and freight on the Abuja-Kaduna, Itakpe – Ajaokuta – Warri train services as well as the ongoing Lagos – Ibadan Railway. It will also serve any railway service in the West-African sub-region.

“The Ministry of Transportation realizing the need of the advantage to set up this type of plant considering the potential need in view of the on-going rail projects in the country and the sub-region encourage Messrs CCECC to establish this plant.

“It is expected that the plant would generate job opportunities for Nigerians and as well facilitate the much-desired objective of the government towards the local content capacity development.

“It was in the pursuit of these objectives that the Federal Ministry of Transportation signed an agreement with Messrs. CCECC Nig. Limited in March, 2018 to establish this plant for the production and assembling of rolling stock, spare parts and maintenance equipment in Nigeria. Consequently, Messrs. CCECC conducted a feasibility study in which the choice of Kajola, Ogun state was arrived at as the suitable location for the project”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

